Hampton University, Langley Federal Credit Union Announce Partnership

We are proud to announce an exclusive partnership between Hampton University and Langley Federal Credit Union, designed to build lasting financial strength for our faculty, staff, and alumni. This collaboration provides the Hampton community with specialized financial products and expert wealth management services tailored to your unique needs.

Key Benefits for the Hampton University Community

Member Referral Program : Earn $50 instantly when you join Langley and open a qualifying account. For every new member, Langley also donates $50 to Hampton University to support scholarships and student initiatives.

: Earn instantly when you join Langley and open a qualifying account. For every new member, Langley also donates to Hampton University to support scholarships and student initiatives. The Professional Mortgage Product : Designed for relocating faculty and staff, offering 100% financing on loans up to $750,000 with no down payment and an automatic $10,000 line of credit for moving expenses.

: Designed for relocating faculty and staff, offering on loans up to $750,000 with no down payment and an automatic for moving expenses. Dedicated Wealth Management: Access to personalized retirement and investment planning through advisors specifically designated to serve the Hampton community.

Everyday Banking Perks :

: Early Pay : Receive your paycheck up to 3 days early with direct deposit.

: Receive your paycheck up to with direct deposit. High-Yield Savings : Benefit from a 3.60% APY , among the highest rates in the nation.

: Benefit from a , among the highest rates in the nation. Auto Loan Rebates : Earn a 10% annual rebate on interest paid for qualifying auto loans.

: Earn a on interest paid for qualifying auto loans. Digital Access: Highly rated mobile app with 24/7 access to Zelle, transfers, and balance management.

How to Get Started