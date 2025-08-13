Hampton University Launches $2 Million Workforce Enterprise

Returning to Its Roots, Reimagining the Future of Work, Powering Virginia’s Economic Growth

Hampton, VA.– With the nation’s unemployment rate at 4.2 percent and employers facing a critical shortage of skilled workers, Hampton University has launched a bold new initiative to close the gap: the Workforce Development Enterprise, a $2.2 million investment in vocational training, industry-aligned certification, and entrepreneurial development.

(Photo Credit: Hampton University)

This forward-looking program is grounded in Hampton’s founding legacy – preparing students for lives of purpose through practical training – while designed to meet the demands of today’s job market and tomorrow’s economy.

This initiative was made possible by a $2 million federal grant secured by Congressman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (VA-03), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday August 6, university leaders and elected officials gathered to unveil three workforce centers:

The Community Health and Vocational Center (Butler Farm Road)

The Center for Culinary Arts and Business Networking (Downtown Hampton)

The Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Downtown Hampton)th Floor

Together, these centers form a dynamic network offering hands-on training in fields such as welding, culinary arts, healthcare, small business development, and innovation-driven entrepreneurship, creating new pathways to employment in trades that are essential to the national economy.

“For more than 150 years, Hampton University has been a cornerstone of opportunity and excellence in this region. This investment ensures Hampton remains a beacon of academic achievement and a force in preparing the American workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Congressman Bobby Scott.

(Photo Credit: Hampton University)

Meeting the Moment

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, demand for skilled workers—from welders and machinists to health aides and culinary professionals—continues to outpace supply. The National Center for Education Statistics also reports a sharp rise in vocational education enrollment, as Americans seek faster, more flexible pathways to employment.

Hampton University’s Workforce Development Enterprise answers that call.

“This program isn’t just for students enrolled at Hampton,” said President Williams. “It’s for the working parent looking to upskill. It’s for the veteran transitioning to civilian life. It’s for the ambitious young person who may not be ready—or able—to take a traditional college path. Hampton is meeting them where they are and helping them rise.”

Programs offered at the new centers are tailored for regional economic needs and national labor trends—offering stackable credentials and certifications in high-demand fields. Instruction is immersive, experiential, and deeply rooted in real-world application.

“I’m not just teaching people to weld in a booth—I’m preparing them for the conditions they’ll face on the job,” said leading welding instructor Moi Cordell. “Heat, cold, tight angles, heavy materials. This program is about making people truly job-ready.”

A Statewide Catalyst for Growth

As industries across the country face a shortage of skilled tradespeople, the program serves as a blueprint for how universities can meet labor demands while remaining deeply rooted in community service.

Local leaders see Hampton’s enterprise as a game-changer, not only for the City of Hampton but for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“This workforce enterprise will support the entire Commonwealth of Virginia,” said City of Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray. “It’s good for the entire state. It connects our community with industries that are hiring now, and it plants seeds for long-term growth.”

(Photo Credit: Hampton University)

“This is the most beautiful workforce development site in the Commonwealth,” added Vice Mayor Steve Brown. “Its picturesque Downtown Hampton location is ideal for our growing workforce. These spaces are a stunning tribute to all that Hampton has to offer.”

Inside Hampton University’s Workforce Development Enterprises, students will get more than hands-on training, they get a taste of the lives they’re building. In the welding lab, they’ll harness fire and metal, shaping the backbone of industries that power the nation. Every spark is a step toward mastery, every weld a mark of confidence forged under real-world conditions.

The behavioral health programs empower aspiring nurse’s aides and home health aides no deliver care with skill and dignity, stepping into a profession where their hands will bring healing and their presence will offer peace. And in the culinary kitchen, students will feel the exciting pulse of a bustling restaurant in a real working kitchen, where timing, creativity, and teamwork come together on every plate.

“We’re not simply cutting a ribbon,” said Dr. Glenda Evans, Executive Director of Hampton University Workforce Development Enterprise and Associate Professor. “We’re launching careers, building futures, and fulfilling Hampton’s legacy as a place of purpose driven education.”

Whether they dream of launching a business, serving their community, or joining the skilled trades, Hampton is giving a real shot at what’s possible.

The Hampton University Workforce Development Enterprise is a reinvestment in America’s workforce at a time when the country needs it most. It’s both a return and a revolution—restoring the dignity of skilled labor while opening doors for a new generation of builders, caretakers, makers, and innovators.

“We’ve long said that Hampton is a cradle of excellence. With this initiative, we’re proving that excellence isn’t limited to boardrooms or classrooms—it’s in the trades, in innovation, in entrepreneurship, and in community,” said Mayor Gray.

Hampton University: A National Leader in Research, Innovation, and Opportunity

Hampton University is a prestigious Carnegie R2-designated research institution, nationally acclaimed for its pioneering work in atmospheric science, cancer treatment, and cybersecurity. With an annual economic impact of $530 million across the region and the Commonwealth of Virginia, Hampton stands as a powerful engine of innovation, workforce development, and inclusive economic growth.

Consistently recognized for academic excellence and transformative outcomes, Hampton was recently named one of the “Best Colleges in America” by Money Magazine and honored as the “Best Private College” by Coastal Virginia Magazine.