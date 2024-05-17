Hampton University Marks a Milestone with 665 Degrees Conferred at the 154th Commencement Ceremony

On May 13, 2024, Hampton University celebrated its 154th Commencement Ceremony, conferring over 665 degrees, including the largest group of doctoral degrees and the youngest graduate.



President Darrell K. Williams emphasized the graduates’ impact on the community and the world, urging them to become servant leaders. Reverend Dr. Howard-John Wesley, the keynote speaker, inspired the graduates to use their degrees for the greater good, stating, “Your degree is not only a blessing for you but it should also be a blessing to someone else.” Additionally, he reminded them of their responsibility, saying, “You will change this world by showing them the God-given intelligence that is within you to shape and change this world.”



The ceremony also honored Former Dean of Student Life, Jewel Long who served Hampton University for 54 years with the 2024 Alumnus-at-Large Award, and Attorney Jaaye Person-Lynn, class of 2004, with the Twenty-Year Alumnus Award.



According to a recent press release, Hampton University was founded in 1868 and offers a broad range of technical, liberal arts, and graduate degree programs, emphasizing inclusion and innovation. With a commitment to fostering intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and global citizenship, Hampton University prepares students to thrive in a diverse world.

