Hampton University Marks Record Enrollment at 82nd Annual Convocation

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton University opened the 2025–2026 academic year with record-breaking enrollment. Over the past three years, the institution has seen a 30% increase in enrollment. 2025-2026 marks the largest incoming class in the University’s history. The milestone was celebrated during the University’s 82nd Annual Opening Convocation on September 28, where speakers highlighted Hampton’s growing research enterprise, enduring traditions, and rising national profile. The ceremony, held in the Convocation Center, drew students, faculty, alumni, families, and community leaders, with keynote remarks delivered by former U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

Reflecting on Excellence in Action

In her remarks, former Congresswoman Spanberger highlighted the power of education to shape leaders who change the world. She noted many leaders in attendance, highlighting those that began their journey right at Hampton, including Senator Mamie Locke, a former Hampton University professor and dean who serves the Commonwealth of Virginia with distinction. Spanberger also invoked the legacy of Hampton trailblazer Mary W. Jackson (Class of 1942), NASA’s first Black female engineer, whose groundbreaking contributions to mathematics and aerospace continue to inspire generations, Booker T. Washington (Class of 1875) who went on to become the Founder of Tuskegee University, and Delegate Alex Askew ‘07, who has served with the Virginia House of Delegates since 2024.

“Part of what makes Hampton special is that it’s a place where ideas can be exchanged, tested, and refined” Spanberger said. “Your Hampton education has prepared you not just with knowledge, but with the character to learn and better the world around you in the face of new ideas and new challenges.

Research at the Helm of Innovation

(Photo Credit: Hampton University)

The convocation took place at a pivotal moment for Hampton, as the university builds upon its newly designated R2 research classification, a recognition placing Hampton among a select group of institutions with high research activity. This designation affirms Hampton’s growing impact in fields spanning the sciences, health, technology, Artificial Intelligence, aviation, and engineering.

During the ceremony, two distinguished were honored as recipients of the 2025-2026 E.L. Hamm Sr. Distinguished Professors award, recognizing transformative research and mentorship:

Dr. Chutima Boonthum-Denecke, Professor of Computer Science, recognized for her leadership in artificial intelligence and machine learning, creating new opportunities for students to engage in advanced computational research. Dr. Boonthum-Denecke was involved in several NSF-funded Broadening Participation in Computing (BPC) programs and is also the Director of the Information Assurance and Cyber Security Center and current principal investigator of NSF CyberCorps Scholarship for Service program at Hampton University.

Dr. Brian Aufderheide, Professor of Chemical Engineering, celebrated for his biomedical research and hands-on mentorship of student researchers, bridging the classroom and laboratory to prepare students for careers in science and medicine. His areas of expertise are in advanced control, design, and modeling of biomedical, chemical, and biological processes. He has consulted for both medical device and biotechnology companies. He has over 15 years of experience in education, developing over 25 new courses. He has supervised over 30 Industrial Design Projects.

“These faculty exemplify the spirit of innovation that defines Hampton University,” said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. “Our commitment to research is intentional. We’re cultivating spaces where discovery, leadership, and academic rigor converge to empower the next generation.”

(Photo Credit: Hampton University)

From Hampton, Go Anywhere

President Williams reflected on Hampton’s enduring mission to prepare students to lead in a complex world, emphasizing the university’s recent 30% enrollment growth over three years and recognition as the #7 HBCU in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. He called on students to embrace their academic journey with intention and purpose.

Convocation also coincided with Hampton University’s 62nd Annual Family Weekend, reinforcing the sense of community and tradition that defines the “Home by the Sea.” The program featured the ceremonial roll call of class names, an enduring Hampton tradition dating back to the 1970s, connecting students to a lineage of excellence and shared identity, expounding on a longstanding love for the Institution.

Hampton University: A National Leader in Research, Innovation, and Opportunity

Hampton University is a prestigious Carnegie R2-designated research institution, nationally acclaimed for its pioneering work in atmospheric science, cancer treatment, and aerospace. With an annual economic impact of $530 million across the region and the Commonwealth of Virginia, Hampton stands as a powerful engine of innovation, workforce development, and inclusive economic growth.

Consistently recognized for academic excellence and transformative outcomes, Hampton ranks in the Top 10 HBCUs by U.S. News & World Report, was recently named one of the “Best Colleges in America” by Money magazine, and honored as the “Best Private College” by Coastal Virginia Magazine.