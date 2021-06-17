Hampton University Mobile Health Unit to Host COVID-19 Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic June 18 at New Grafton Baptist Church

Hampton University (HU) will hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic from 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday, June 18, at New Grafton Baptist Church located at, 4401 Chestnut Ave., in Newport, Virginia for citizens ages 12 and up. The new, state-of-the-art Hampton University Mobile Health Unit (HUMHU) will be on-site to administer free first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Students from the Schools of Nursing, Communicative Disorders and Pharmacy will be on-site to provide health screenings. Over $500 in gift cards will be raffled for those who get the vaccine. Dr. Aviance Lewis, HUʼs Clinical Community Engagement Coordinator, is serving as the clinic manager. On March 1, Hampton University unveiled its new mobile testing and vaccination unit that provides COVID-19 screenings and vaccinations to citizens in underserved areas of Hampton Roads. HU has been extremely active in the Hampton Roads Community. Hampton University has hosted several community COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics through partnerships with the Hispanic Resource Center of Coastal Virginia, St. Marks Missionary Baptist Church, the Virginia Department of Health as well as Riverside Health Systems. Hampton Universityʼs providing COVID-19 vaccinations and testing to attendees is another example of the institution doing its part to serve the region and help combat the deadly coronavirus. To pre-register and schedule an appointment, please contact either Deborah Hudson, MPH, at 757-728-6209 or Dr. Lewis at 757-728-6075. Walk-up registration is also available.