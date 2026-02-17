Hampton University Museum Receives $371,000 Art Donation

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University is proud to announce a significant gift to the Hampton University Museum from prominent Charlotte-based attorney and civic leader T. Michael Todd, Esq. The donation, valued at approximately $371,000, comprises significant works from Mr. Todd’s private collection, further enriching the University’s historic holdings of African and African American art.

A Legacy of Artistic Stewardship

T. Michael Todd, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, has spent over 45 years amassing a collection that celebrates the depth and resilience of Black artistic expression. His collection features masterpieces by legendary figures such as Jacob Lawrence, Romare Bearden, and John Biggers—artists who are already central to the Hampton University Museum’s permanent galleries. This gift serves as a testament to his commitment to preserving cultural heritage for future generations of students.

Mr. Todd’s connection to Hampton University is deeply personal; he is the proud uncle of two Hampton alumni, Guila Todd (’99) and Attorney Melvin Todd (‘04), both of whom have followed in his footsteps of leadership and professional excellence. This gift serves as a testament to his

commitment to preserving cultural heritage for future generations of students and scholars.

Preserving a National Treasure

Founded in 1868, the Hampton University Museum is the nation’s oldest African American museum and a premier cultural institution in Virginia. It houses more than 9,000 objects, including the world’s first collection of African American fine art.



“The Hampton University Museum is not just a repository of art; it’s a living testament to the resilience of Black artists and the power of storytelling through art,” said Dr. Vanessa D. Thaxton-Ward, Director of the Hampton University Museum. “Our collections and exhibitions remind the world that Black art isn’t peripheral but central to the broader narrative of American history. We are grateful to Mr. Todd for this generous contribution, which allows us to expand our mission of cultural education and preservation.”

Supporting the Future of Hampton University.



This donation arrives at a pivotal moment as the University prepares for a historic capital campaign aimed at securing the institution’s future for generations to come. “Alumni, community, and corporate support of Hampton University is essential,” said Dr. Marc A. Newman, Chief Advancement Officer. “When you give back, you weave your financial footprint into the fabric of Hampton’s future. Gifts of this magnitude and cultural significance are vital as we embark upon our ambitious capital campaign, ensuring that the Hampton legacy not only continues, but flourishes.”