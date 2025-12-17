Hampton University Names 2025–26 Lilly Foundation Scholarship Recipients

Hampton, Va – Six exceptional doctoral students from the Hampton University Department of Physical Therapy have been selected as recipients of the 2025–2026 Lilly Foundation Scholarship in Physical Therapy. The scholars — Gwendolyn Brown, GianPaul Reynoso, Raven Brown, Nakiyah Johnson, Caira Fields, and Marco-Raphael Viray — will each receive $2,506 in scholarship support for the upcoming academic year.

The Lilly Foundation has a long history of strengthening communities through investments in education, healthcare, and pathways that expand opportunities. Its support enhances access to high-quality professional training and helps prepare future clinicians who will advance health equity and improve patient outcomes across the country.

“This scholarship affirms the talent and determination our students bring to the Graduate College,” said Dr. Scott Challener, Dean of the Graduate College. “We appreciate the Lilly Foundation’s commitment to developing future healthcare leaders and supporting the next generation of physical therapists.”

The Hampton University Department of Physical Therapy is known for its rigorous Doctor of Physical Therapy program, strong clinical partnerships, and dedication to community-centered learning. Faculty ensure that students gain the skills, clinical judgment, and hands-on experience necessary to excel in diverse clinical environments.

“These award-winning DPT students embody the qualities both Hampton University and the Lilly Foundation seek to promote academic excellence, professionalism, leadership and dedication to service in health care and the community. They’re strong in the classroom and poised to become compassionate, entry-level physical therapists who will represent Hampton University at the highest level. Being selected from a competitive group affirms the rigor of Hampton University’s DPT curriculum and the caliber of its faculty and clinical training environments,” said Dr. Elizabeth Locke, Chair of the Department of Physical Therapy.

“By investing in DPT students, the Lilly Foundation supports pathways for future clinicians who will address critical physical therapy needs in rehabilitation, mobility and functional independence across diverse populations.”

Hampton University congratulates the scholarship recipients and celebrates their academic achievement, service, and commitment to the profession. The continued support of the Lilly Foundation strengthens the University’s efforts to develop physical therapists who will make a lasting impact in communities nationwide.