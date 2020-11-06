Hampton University Office of Admission Announces Suspension of SAT and ACT Requirement for 2020-2021
Hampton Va- The Hampton University Office of
Admission has announced the suspension of the SAT and ACT requirement for
2020-2021 and extension of the Early Action deadline through November 15, 2020.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect everyone’s lives, and our
prospective students have had to deal with SAT and ACT test cancellations
over these past few months. Dean Angela Boyd requested that we suspend the
test requirement for this year because of the coronavirus, and our
Administration has granted that request,” said Hampton University
President, Dr. William R. Harvey.
The Early Action deadline, which is normally November 1, has been extended through November 15.
“We recommended suspending the SAT and ACT requirement this year, and made the request to the Administration as a result of receiving thousands of
applications without test score reports. We recognized that students were
doing everything on their part to submit all required credentials by the
Early Action deadline, but because of mass test cancellations across the
country due to the pandemic, they were not able to do so,” said Assistant
Vice President for Enrollment Management and Dean of Admission, Angela
Boyd. “We want our quality applicants to know that we understand the
stress that is normally associated with the college admission process, but
given the additional challenges created by this pandemic, it is our hope
to lessen their anxiety.”
Virtual campus tours are available Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m.,
3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Virtual information sessions are available Monday
through Saturday, 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. There are also live
Q&A sessions available Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 4:00 p.m. EST.
Students and families can chat with an Admission counselor to answer any
questions about Hampton University and the Admission process.