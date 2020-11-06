Hampton University Office of Admission Announces Suspension of SAT and ACT Requirement for 2020-2021

Hampton Va- The Hampton University Office of

Admission has announced the suspension of the SAT and ACT requirement for

2020-2021 and extension of the Early Action deadline through November 15, 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect everyone’s lives, and our

prospective students have had to deal with SAT and ACT test cancellations

over these past few months. Dean Angela Boyd requested that we suspend the

test requirement for this year because of the coronavirus, and our

Administration has granted that request,” said Hampton University

President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

The Early Action deadline, which is normally November 1, has been extended through November 15.

“We recommended suspending the SAT and ACT requirement this year, and made the request to the Administration as a result of receiving thousands of

applications without test score reports. We recognized that students were

doing everything on their part to submit all required credentials by the

Early Action deadline, but because of mass test cancellations across the

country due to the pandemic, they were not able to do so,” said Assistant

Vice President for Enrollment Management and Dean of Admission, Angela

Boyd. “We want our quality applicants to know that we understand the

stress that is normally associated with the college admission process, but

given the additional challenges created by this pandemic, it is our hope

to lessen their anxiety.”

Virtual campus tours are available Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m.,

3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Virtual information sessions are available Monday

through Saturday, 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. There are also live

Q&A sessions available Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Students and families can chat with an Admission counselor to answer any

questions about Hampton University and the Admission process.