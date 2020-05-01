Hampton University Partners with the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia

Virginia Secretary of Education and the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia in the statewide VA Higher Education Together Campaign

HAMPTON, VA. (April 30, 2020) — Hampton University, The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), the Virginia Secretary of Education’s Office, and the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV) teamed up with Virginia’s 43 public and private colleges and universities to create a message of solidarity for Virginia high school and college students and their families. The statewide #VAHigherEducationTogether campaign launched April 24 to express support and hope to those who are anxious about the status of higher education during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

“We miss our students and look forward to their safe return to our ‘Home by the Sea’ once it’s deemed safe,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President. “We encourage everyone to be diligent, stay strong, and to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations to help decrease the spread of the virus. We are in this together.”



The first phase of the campaign features a video collage of college and university presidents holding signs with an overarching message: “To our current and future students: These days aren’t easy. But our hearts are with you, and we send you these messages of support. We know we’ll be back together again. We know we’ll be stronger than ever. Be safe. Be informed. Be well. Sincerely, Virginia’s College and University Presidents.”



“We are excited to partner with SCHEV and 44 of Virginia’s phenomenal institutions of higher education to remind Virginia students and their families that we are here for them during this difficult time,” said Virginia Secretary of Education, Atif Qarni. “We are listening, and we will continue working around the clock to provide students the support they need to secure the degree or credential they need to pursue their goals.”



Click here to see the video: https://vimeo.com/410271651