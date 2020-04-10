Hampton University Partners with Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to Host Drive-Through Mobile Pantry

HAMPTON, Va. (April 9, 2020) – During this time of urgency and emergency, Hampton University has partnered with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to assist in an important role in meeting community needs. Hampton University is serving as a host for the Foodbank’s Drive-Through Mobile Pantry.

“Hampton University partnering with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is just the latest example of how we are continuing to follow our Founder Gen. Samuel Chapman Armstrong’s ideal that an education is encompassed by educating ‘the head, the heart, and the hands,’” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey. “Hampton University is dedicated to impacting our larger community in and outside of the classroom. In keeping with Hampton University’s Mission Statement, our ultimate goal is to promote character building, community service, and cultural awareness – key qualities for students’ success at Hampton University and beyond.”

The most recent mobile pantry distribution in the city of Hampton took place April 8 between 10:00 a.m. and noon in Lot 11 near the Hampton University Convocation Center and the V.A. Medical Center, serving the first 400 households. The Mobile Pantry will make additional stops in Newport News, York County and Williamsburg.

“This is the perfect location for drive-through distribution,” said Karen L. Joyner, Chief Executive Officer of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. “We can move so many people in and out in a quick period of time, unlike some of our other locations. This is the second time we have been at this location for a mobile pantry. We did it three weeks ago here and then we came back because we love the setup and the great parking facilities, and as long as we are allowed, we plan to come back.”

“We enjoy a great relationship with Hampton University. Several of our board members work at HU and we have a lot of campus student groups that volunteer with us as well. The university so graciously allows us to use this space when we do our regular V.A. mobile pantry, which is on the fourth Thursday of the month,” added Joyner.

Established in 1986, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has been the leading hunger relief organization across the greater Peninsula region, serving the 1 in 7 Virginians who struggle with hunger in the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and Williamsburg, and the counties of Gloucester, James City, Mathews, Surry, and York.

For more information about the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, call (757) 596-7188, visit http://www.hrfoodbank.org/ or VAPenFoodbank on Facebook.