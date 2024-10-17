Hampton University Players Set to Dazzle with “Dreamgirls” Performance for Homecoming 2024

HAMPTON, VA – Hampton University is proud to announce a spectacular performance of the beloved musical Dreamgirls by the renowned Hampton Players, as part of this year’s Homecoming celebrations. This highly anticipated event will showcase the immense talent of Hampton’s theater students and faculty, bringing the magic of Broadway to the heart of our campus.

Set to take place on October 18, 20, and 25, Dreamgirls tells the riveting and emotional story of an ambitious female singing trio as they navigate the highs and lows of fame in the music industry. Known for its rich blend of show-stopping numbers and poignant storytelling, the production promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

“Our Homecoming is a time of celebration, reflection, and connection for the entire Hampton family, and we could not think of a better way to highlight the spirit of this special time than through the vibrant energy and soul of Dreamgirls,” said Fine and Performing Arts Associate Professor Dr. Iris Middleton. “We’re proud to showcase our students’ dedication to the arts and celebrate our shared legacy of excellence.”

The Hampton Players have a long-standing tradition of presenting high-caliber performances that captivate and inspire, and Dreamgirls is set to be no exception. From dynamic vocals to stunning choreography and dazzling costumes, this production will shine as one of the highlights of Homecoming 2024.

Performance Details:

Dates and times: October 18, 20, 25

Friday, October 18 @7:30

Saturday, October 20th @2pm @6pm

Sunday, October 20th @2pm



Special Homecoming Performance

Friday, October 25th @3pm



Location: Hampton University Little Theater, Armstrong Hall

Tickets: Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dreamgirls-the-musical-tickets-1017057535467

Tickets for the performances are expected to sell out quickly, so community members, students, alumni, and visitors are encouraged to secure theirs early. This year’s Homecoming promises to be a memorable celebration of Hampton’s rich cultural legacy and vibrant future.