Hampton University President Dr. William H. Harvey Awards Inaugural Norma B. Harvey Character Award to Dr. Chutima Boonthum-Denecke

Hampton, VA. (May 27, 2021) — Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President, has named Dr. Chutima Boonthum-Denecke, Professor of Computer Science, as the inaugural recipient of the Norma B. Harvey Character Award. The newly established award, born from Dr. Harvey’s latest gift of $100,000 to Hampton University and named for his wife of 54 years, is given to a faculty member whose actions demonstrate good character and encourage character development in other University constituents. As a recipient of the award, she will receive a $1,000 bonus to be used at her discretion.

“Congratulations to Dr. Chutima Boonthum-Denecke as the very first recipient of the Norma B. Harvey Character Award,” said Dr. Harvey. Thank you for demonstrating good character and serving as a role model to faculty and students. Both her personal and professional demeanor are always positive. Members of the campus community find it a joy to work with her. Thanks again to her for setting an example for others to follow. The award is very dear to me because it bears the name of my wife,” said Dr. Harvey. “I wanted to name this award in my wife’s honor because Norma demonstrates the traits of truth, respect, integrity, trust, and responsible personal behavior.

The recipient of this award is chosen by the President based on recommendations from a committee comprised of the chief academic officer, the chief financial officer, two deans and two faculty members. The deans and faculty members serve a two-year term on the committee.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected as the first recipient of the Norma B. Harvey Character Award,” said Boonthum-Denecke. “Thank you to Dr. Harvey for his leadership and vision for the University, to Dr. Ero-Tolliver for her support, and to Dr. Muhammad for her mentorship. It is teamwork that makes this dream work. I am delighted to be a part of the Hampton University team, our Home by the Sea, fifteen years and counting!”

Dr. Boonthum-Denecke has dedicated herself to ensuring that the Department of Computer Science maintains the highest of standards in the field of Cyber Security Education as the Chief Security Officer for the department. Dr. Boonthum-Denecke is also the National Science Foundation Primary Investigator for the Scholarship for Service in Cyber Security. She has diligently carried forward the Department of Computer Science’s distinction as the Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education. Dr. Boonthum-Denecke recently represented Hampton University and the Department of Computer Science in the US Department of Homeland Security’s virtual event, “Confronting Realities: A vision for Cybersecurity Resilience.” The purpose of this special event with Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, was to provide the Secretary the opportunity to outline his vision and roadmap for the Department’s cybersecurity efforts.

Dr. Boonthum-Denecke joined the Hampton University Department of Computer Science in Fall 2006 as an Assistant Professor. She earned her Ph.D. in computer science from Old Dominion University; M.Ss in Applied Computer Science from Illinois State University in; and B.S. in Computer Science from Srinakharinwirot University.