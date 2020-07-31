Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey Appears on Politico Roland Martin’s Digital Show to Talk About the $30,000,000 Donation

HAMPTON, Va. – (July 31, 2020) – Hampton University President, Dr. William

R. Harvey appeared on politico Roland Martin’s digital show Wednesday

night to speak about the $30,000,000 donation to the school by Ms. MacKenzie Scott, the largest, single gift in Hampton’s history. Dr. Harvey was interviewed on Martin’s digital show, “#RolandMartinUnfiltered,” via

the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications’ ReadyCam

on-site studio.

On the show, Martin asked Dr. Harvey about the donation. “I am pleased and thankful to Ms. Scott. A lot of people do a lot of talking, but she actually acted. She gave away $1.7 billion! She actually gave to six HBCUs, along with support to UNCF and she also gave it to Thurgood Marshall. I am just very thankful to her,” Dr. Harvey said to Martin.

During the interview, Dr. Harvey revealed how the funding will be used.

“This is going to be a transformational gift for us and for these other

institutions. We have the world’s largest proton beam cancer treatment

center and we’re going to spend $10 million of the donation on our proton

beam cancer treatment center. I’m going to spend $10 million for student

scholarships for students who have demonstrated character, and then I’m

going to spend another $10 million on other kinds of things such as

upgrades on our physical plant and things like that,” Dr. Harvey said.

“It’s a God’s send and I’m thankful to Ms. Scott. As I indicated, the

other schools are Howard, Spelman, Morehouse, Xavier, Tuskegee and

Hampton.”

Dr. Harvey and Martin also spoke on how many HBCUs are doing more with less.

To see the entire episode, visit https://rolandsmartin.com/.