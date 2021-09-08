Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey Honored by York County

Hampton University President William R. Harvey was presented with a Proclamation from York County recognizing the notable accomplishments and contributions Dr. Harvey has made during his 44-year tenure as Hampton University President.



“Hampton Roads has been my family’s home for 44 years, and it is a wonderful community,” said Dr. Harvey. “This honor is truly a surprise and is much appreciated. I want to thank Chairman Green and the entire York County Board of Supervisors for this award. This is a wonderful reflection of the good people who lead our community.”



It is noted in the proclamation that Dr. Harvey’s “illustrious career as President began over 40 years ago; he is one of the longest-serving higher education leaders in the country, and is a prominent figure in the community of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”



There were also a number of Dr. Harvey’s achievements noted in the resolution including the construction of 30 new buildings and the spending of roughly $50,000,000 to renovate existing facilities on campus, the establishment of the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute, one of the world’s leading freestanding proton therapy cancer treatment centers, and also his work as the chair of the Virginia Peninsula United Way Campaign, where he contributed to raising a record $6.6 million.



“For the last 44 years, Dr. Harvey has led the transformation of Hampton to a world-class University. The new educational opportunities, as well as the Proton Therapy Center, have enhanced the quality of life for every York County citizen. It is a true honor for the York County Board of Supervisors to recognize Dr. Harvey for his contributions to the citizens of York County,” said W. Chad Green, Chairman York County Board of Supervisors.”



