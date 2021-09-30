Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey to Receive Hampton Roads Black Caucus Trailblazer Award Oct. 2nd

Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey will be recognized with the Trailblazer Award by the Hampton Roads Black Caucus (HRBC) at their 2021 Breakfast of Champions Saturday, October 2, at 8:30 a.m. inside The Landing at Hampton Marina hotel.

“This honor is special for me as I have spent half of my lifetime being a part of the Hampton Roads community,” said Dr. Harvey. “As a citizen of this community, I admire the work being done by the Hampton Roads Black Caucus, which focuses on supporting political candidates who support our community and encourage Black-owned business growth and educational advancement. I have done my best to make a difference at Hampton University, where I have served as President for the last 44 years, and in the community as a whole.”

The HRBC is a political action committee (PAC). Established in 2012, its purpose is to increase the representation of elected officials who advocate and support legislation directed towards enhancing the Black community. In an effort to effectively impact the Black community, the HRBC supports Black-owned business growth, educational advancement, economic development, and community development.

