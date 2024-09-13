Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute Hosts Third Annual Prostate Cancer and Men’s Health Awareness Fair

Sports Legends and Health Services Providers Join Forces to Impact the Hampton Roads Community

Hampton, VA – The Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute (Hampton Proton) announced today its Third Annual Prostate Cancer and Men’s Health Awareness Fair, will take place on Saturday, September 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 40 Enterprise Parkway, Hampton, Va. This year’s fair continues the institute’s mission of raising awareness of men’s health and prostate cancer. The fair reflects its commitment to research, advocacy and access, ensuring the Hampton Roads community receives vital health education and services.

The free, public event will feature “Game On for Men’s Health,” a fireside chat moderated by April Woodward of WTKR Channel 3 Coast Live, with retired NFL player Terry Kirby and his brother Wayne Kirby, a retired MLB player and prostate cancer survivor.

Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams, whose attendance and support further emphasizes the university’s commitment to engaging with the Hampton Road community, underscored the importance of this initiative, stating, “Prostate cancer screening is a critical tool in the early detection and treatment of a disease that disproportionately affects the Black community. Black men are 70% more likely to die from prostate cancer compared to white men. Hampton Proton is dedicated to not only offering treatment but leading research and providing access to care. This event exemplifies our commitment to public health through research and community engagement.”



