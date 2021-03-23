Hampton University Receives $50,000 Gift from GEICO to Support Students and Faculty

HAMPTON, Va. (March 23, 2021) – Hampton University has received $50,000 in contributions from GEICO to create scholarships and other activities which serve to support Hampton students, from a wide variety of backgrounds, in their academic progression.

“Hampton University continues to evolve, making new strides in research, developing future leaders, and staying at the forefront of innovation. Thank you to GEICO for investing in the success of our students. We know that Hamptonians will truly benefit from this new partnership and will go on to be leaders in their respective fields, and will truly change the world,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

Named the GEICO Student & Faculty Engagement Fund, contributions received will support multi-faceted strategies, including the below efforts:

Scholarships for students in key majors such as Engineering, Business, Marketing, and Communications;Career program engagement and establishment of a dedicated GEICO/Hampton University Career Center internship pipeline; and Focused engagement with Hampton’s Office of Athletics to create through a unique initiative titled: GEICO MVP Café.Additionally, through the Hampton University Office of Student Activities, community service and outreach programs will be administered as part of this program.

Carl Tims, GEICO’s Chief Diversity Officer, said: “This program represents the first such program of its kind for GEICO and an HBCU, and is intended to expose diverse students to the rich opportunities available within the company. We are delighted to initiate this effort and look forward to long-term engagement with Hampton.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO employs more than 43,000 associates countrywide. GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

