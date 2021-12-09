Hampton University Receives Gift of Peloton Bikes through the Peloton x Beyonce Partnership

Hampton University is one of 10 HBCUs across the country that has received Peloton Bikes through the expansion of the Peloton x Beyoncé Partnership to benefit HBCUs. Last year, Hampton students received a 2-year Peloton App Membership, which gave them access to thousands of live and on-demand classes from world-class instructors.

“This is incredible. Hampton University would like to thank Peloton for gifting our students with these amazing Bikes in our student fitness center. With the return of our students from virtual learning, this will be a great way for them to remain active and healthy on campus, while abiding by COVID-19 guidelines,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

Through the expansion of the Peloton x Beyoncé partnership, Hampton University has received 5 Peloton Bikes, With Strength, Yoga, Cardio, Meditation, Running, Cycling, and more, students can track their progress and fulfill fitness goals with their Peloton App Membership. In addition to providing Peloton Bikes to the fitness centers of Hampton University and other HBCUs, Peloton will continue to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at the undergraduate, and graduate levels while also shining a light on HBCU students.

“I feel really good about this. Our SGA president began this venture and it just grew. Peloton was nice enough to bless us with 5 Bikes for our students to be able to come into the fitness center and utilize these Bikes. It’s good for Peloton, but it is good for Hampton University and our students. We already get a good influx of students in our fitness center, but with the addition of these new Bikes, I’m sure more students will come because it’s something new,” said Anzell Harrell Jr., Director of Hampton University, Office of Student Activities.

“We wanted to continue this relationship with Peloton after last year. We reached out to Peloton and through our wellness day initiative, we were able to bring Peloton Instructor Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts to the university virtually, to offer a meditation course which was really successful. We remained in contact with them throughout the year with the assistance of student activities and the office of development,” said, Kimberlee-Mykel Thompson, 76th SGA President. “I used Peloton a lot over the pandemic. I’ve never really been a gym girl, so it was nice to be able to have a space where I could work out and stay moving. This is a really great opportunity. I think students are excited and we should see a lot more students coming into the fitness center. I am really grateful to Peloton and Beyoncé for this partnership. It is really awesome and I am glad Hampton University was on the list.”



