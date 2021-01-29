Hampton University Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications Partners with RF|Binder to Promote Diversity in Marketing and Communications Fields

As part of the partnership, the communications and consulting firm will offer scholarships and access to training to Scripps students

HAMPTON, Va. (January 28, 2021) – The Hampton University School of Journalism and Communications is excited to announce a new partnership with RF|Binder, a woman-owned and -operated communications and consulting firm, to help bring more diversity to the marketing and communications fields. As part of the partnership, RF|Binder will provide educational and career opportunities for Hampton University students through its prestigious Associate Program, that offers recent graduates the chance to join the New York-headquartered agency full-time after graduation.

“I commend RF|Binder for committing to bringing more diversity into a field that desperately needs it. The Scripps family is looking forward to seeing what real-world experience our students will gain with this new relationship,” said B. DàVida Plummer, Dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications.

The partnership will consist of two elements.

First, RF|Binder will:

Present key trends in the industry to all Scripps students at the beginning of each semester;Offer access to company learning and development sessions; andProvide guest lecturers from RF|Binder who will share case studies with select Scripps classes throughout the semester.The second part of the partnership includes two annual scholarships from RF|Binder for Scripps juniors or seniors who identify as women. The selected scholars will be part of a mentorship program where they will meet regularly with the company’s CEO and other senior members of the firm, as well as peer mentors. Students interested will need to apply and then are co-selected by the Scripps Dean, B. DàVida Plummer and RF|Binder.

Two students have already been selected for this year’s scholarships: Joann Njeri and Yveneka Lestin. Both recipients are stellar students, who illustrated passion, creative and analytical thinking, as well as entrepreneurial spirit for a career in communications.

“RF|Binder has been focused on women empowerment since its founding in 2001, and we hope this initiative is one of many that will be launched to help address the racial and gender inequities that still exist today in the communications industry,” said Rebecca Binder, Senior Managing Director for RF|Binder. “We are excited to be collaborating with Hampton University on this initiative. It has been an absolute pleasure to meet and learn more about the school’s incredible and impressive students, and we look forward to seeing the great things they will do.”

