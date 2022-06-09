Hampton University Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications Student Named to ESPN’s Andscape Sixth Class of Rhoden Fellows

By: Hampton University

Hampton University Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications junior Zoey Hodge has been named a Rhoden Fellow. Hodge will participate with the sixth class of the Rhoden Fellowship, named for award-winning sports columnist William C. “Bill” Rhoden. A partnership with Andscape [andscape.com] (formerly ESPN’s The Undefeated), this is as an opportunity to increase diversity and inclusion in sports journalism. Each year, undergraduates from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) apply to participate in the internship. Hodge is the eighth member of the Rhoden Fellowship from Scripps Howard.

“Bill is a friend of Hampton University and a personal friend of mine,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey. “We are extremely proud of Ms. Zoey Hodge on her selection as a Rhoden Fellow. Ms. Hodge continues Hampton’s legacy of having a Rhoden Fellow since the fellowship was created. Ms. Hodge is the type of successful, hard-working, and dedicated student that Hampton University develops.”

The Rhoden Fellows Initiative is a training program for the next generation of sports journalists from HBCUs, headed by Andscape editor-at-large and former The New York Times award-winning columnist William C. Rhoden. The fellowship – established as part of Andscape’s mission to develop new voices and serve as an incubator for future multicultural journalists – is open to outstanding undergraduate students at HBCUs.

“I’m honored to welcome the sixth class of Rhoden Fellows into the Andscape family,” said Rhoden. “You are a part of a great tradition of aspiring HBCU journalists who have come through our program. You will be working with an extraordinary team of professionals who will expand your horizons in ways you cannot imagine. Thanks to everyone within the Disney universe whose support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities continues to make this unique fellowship possible.”

Part of the fellowship’s learning curriculum includes writing for various onsite events, producing weekly podcasts, pitching creative storytelling ideas and contributing content to be published on the Andscape digital hub.

The 2022-23 class, selected by Rhoden and a panel of senior editors at Andscape, also includes students from Alabama State University, Florida A&M University, Howard University, North Carolina A&T State University and Xavier University.

About Andscape

Andscape is a Black media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity. Magnified by the power and reach of ESPN and The Walt Disney Company, the Andscape umbrella includes an editorial division, book publishing arm, film and television division, and music publishing group – each united by the shared mission of illuminating the culture and experience of blackness. Founded in 2022, Andscape is a reimagination, expansion and diversification of The Undefeated’s former platform.

