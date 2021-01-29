Hampton University SHSJC Launches New Course: JAC 453 Gaming and Virtual Reality Production

Course to Coincide with New Augmented and Virtual Reality Lab



HAMPTON, Va. (January 21, 2021) – Hampton University students have 24 hours to enroll in one of the most exciting courses being offered at the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications (SHSJC).

JAC 453 Gaming and Virtual Reality Production is a new course being taught in the new Augmented and Virtual Reality Lab in the Scripps Howard School Building in Room 148.

“Within the past four days, some of the media industry’s top companies have tapped on our doors looking for creative talent,” Scripps Howard School Dean B. DàVida Plummer said. “While students are in remote learning, I want to amplify the call for them to take advantage of the skills we are teaching that can lead to exciting careers.”

Students taking JAC 453 with Scripps Howard Endowed Professor Willie Moore are among the first to utilize the lab, and there are a few spots left. Registration for this course will be open until January 22.

“The students who are already in the class are really excited about all the different things they will get to do this semester,” Moore said.

The course features Augmented Reality, 3D motion, 3D content for gaming, Adobe After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator, animation paint and sound mixing. Last fall, SHSJC partnered with EON Reality to bring students the Augmented Virtual and Reality Lab to further enhance the school’s already celebrated Center for Innovation in Digital Media.

The Digital Innovation and Gaming Studio course joins Animation and Motion Graphics, Web Design and Production, Social and Multimedia Analytics, and Advanced Media Analytics as courses taught through the Center for Innovation.

Augmented Reality, or AR, is the simple combination of real and virtual, or computer-generated, objects. AR provides an interactive experience of a real-world environment where the objects in the real world are enhanced by computer-generated graphics and text. There are computers that will render HD graphics, animations and video, along with a virtual reality display measuring 8 feet tall by 40 feet wide to immerse the entire classroom in the experience.







More images are available by viewing this article on the web:

http://news.hamptonu.edu/release/Hampton-University-SHSJC-Launches-New-Course%3A-JAC-453-Gaming-and-Virtual-Reality-Production »

