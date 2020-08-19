Hampton University Student Jonathan Scott Named ESPN The Undefeated Rhoden Fellow

HAMPTON, Va. (August 18, 2020) – Hampton University junior journalism and communications major Jonathan Scott has been named a Rhoden Fellow. Scott will participate in the fourth class of the Rhoden Fellowship – a one-year sports journalism internship program with ESPN’s The Undefeated that identifies and trains aspiring African American journalists. This Rhoden Fellowship class will begin Monday, August 24 and last through the conclusion of the 2020-2021 academic year. Scott is a Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications student.

“We are extremely proud of Mr. Jonathan Scott and his acceptance as a Rhoden Fellow. This is the type of success that Hamptonians gain through hard work, perseverance, and dedication. There is a bright future ahead for this young journalist and we are excited to see what he produces,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

A panel of senior editors at The Undefeated – ESPN’s multiplatform initiative exploring the intersection of sports, race and culture – and former New York Times award-winning sports columnist Bill Rhoden selected Scott, along with five other students, from a pool of outstanding applicants from HBCUs across the country.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Scott is a senior journalism and communications major from Brooklyn, N.Y. He anchors and produces for The Scripps-Howard News Watch, on WHOV-TV, Hampton’s broadcast station, and is the production assistant for the Hampton University Athletics’ TV show, Respect The H with Eugene Marshall, Jr.

“I am extremely proud to be the fifth member of the Rhoden Fellowship from Hampton University. The Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications family has welcomed me since my freshman year and given me the opportunity to express my craft and learn the ropes of journalism. I’m excited to be learning from the best in the business at my dream job. With ESPN and The Undefeated, I’ll be doing what I already love to do anyway,” said Scott.

The Fellows will work as stringers during the academic year, covering and reporting sports, as well as general news, at their respective universities for The Undefeated’s HBCU vertical. They also create and produce weekly multimedia content, and host and produce podcasts addressing resonant issues and topics affecting young people. During the summer, the Fellows work 40-hour weeks at ESPN offices in New York City and at The Undefeated in Washington, D.C. where they gain first-hand experience in all aspects of sports journalism.

“The Scripps family is very proud of Jonathan. He transferred into our program with an engineering and military background, and has found his passion in media. This opportunity with The Undefeated will open up a world of experiences for Jonathan, that will without a doubt, open doors for a successful career in the industry,” said B. Dà Vida Plummer, Dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications.

Funded by ESPN, the Rhoden Fellowship is a one-year program founded by former New York Times award-winning sports columnist William C. Rhoden, who joined ESPN’s The Undefeated in October 2016 to run the fellowship program and serve as columnist and editor-at-large. The fellowship – established as part of The Undefeated’s mission to develop new voices and serve as an incubator for future sports journalists of color – is open to outstanding undergraduate students at HBCUs.

The Undefeated is ESPN’s multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture. The digital hub, TheUndefeated.com, which launched in May 2016, combines innovative long-form and short-form storytelling, investigation, original reporting and provocative commentary to enlighten and entertain African Americans, as well as sports fans seeking a deeper understanding of black athletes, culture and related issues.

In addition to its cutting-edge content, The Undefeated seeks to be a thought-leader on race, sports and culture in the country – convening insightful forums to discuss and debate topical issues affecting sports and race in America.