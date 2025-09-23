Hampton University Students Earn Second Place at Moguls

Ally and Thurgood Marshall College Fund gathered 50 students to compete for over $200k in scholarships and prizes.

DETROIT –Hampton University students took top honors in the seventh annual Moguls in the Making [ally.com] entrepreneurial pitch competition, where 50 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) developed innovative and impactful solutions to address economic mobility challenges in Detroit. The winning team (Spelman College) will be featured on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Sept. 25 to speak about their Moguls in the Making experience and winning idea.

The Moguls in the Making competition, held Sept. 11-14 in Detroit, was hosted by Ally Financial in collaboration with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF). Since the program’s inception in 2019, nearly 400 students have participated. To date, Ally has awarded nearly $1.5 million in scholarships and prizes through Moguls in the Making.

“Moguls in the Making provides invaluable early business experience for future leaders, offering students the opportunity to learn from experts and explore how different industries can make an impact,” said Kathie Patterson, chief human resources and corporate citizenship officer, Ally. “At Ally, we’re focused on creating brighter futures by intentionally addressing economic mobility challenges facing our communities.”

Fifty students – 10 teams with five students each – toured Ally’s hometown of Detroit to learn about the city’s rich heritage, community and challenges. They were then assigned industries and asked to develop a concept to support economic mobility in Detroit, creating business plans to put those ideas into action. This year, in addition to learning experiences, students also explored how to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their processes responsibly, learning how AI will support the workforce of the future.

Photo Credit: Hampton University

The Moguls in the Making program included motivational messages from executives and community leaders, workshops, fireside chats and mentor engagement. A mogul in his own right, actor, television personality and author Terrence J, shared his career journey and spoke about how grit and determination allowed him to follow his passions and build a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

On the final day, each team presented their business plan to a panel of judges who awarded prizes to the top three teams based on the pitch. Members of those top teams each received a scholarship for the 2025 school year and other prizes to support their education.

The 2025 top three teams and their pitch concepts were:

First Place: Spelman College, $20,000 scholarships for each student.

Their idea, Prospera, creates an ecosystem that builds up women-owned small businesses, increasing economic mobility in Detroit and beyond. Prospera is more than a Fintech platform; it’s a partner in financial well-being.

Aubria King, Junior, Biology

Ca’Miyah King, Junior, Political Science

Kennedy Washington, Sophomore, Sociology

Madison Harris, Sophomore, Literature, Media and Writing

Sydney Johnson, Sophomore, Economics

Second Place: Hampton University, $10,000 scholarships for each student.

Their idea, FuelU, addresses food insecurity through meal plans at community college campuses across the city of Detroit. FuelU lockers are temperature controlled and provide healthy, fresh, ready to go meals directly to students with AI powered technology.

Arthur Green, Senior, Strategic Communications

Kaleb Moore, Junior, Business Management

Lynnette Smith, Sophomore, Finance

Symonne Brooks, Senior, Marketing

Trinity Polk, Senior, Journalism

Third Place: North Carolina A&T State University, $5,000 scholarships for each student.

Their idea, Detroit Capital Connect, is an AI-powered tool that supports economic mobility by helping small businesses identify grants, loans and funding opportunities while simplifying the application and submission process.

Akevia Wilkerson, Sophomore, Psychology

Bryce Ferebee, Senior, Supply Chain Management

Dorian Jackson, Junior, Marketing & Sales

Enioluwa Olabode, Sophomore, Computer Science

Jakari McIver, Sophomore, Finance

All other students who competed received a $1,000 scholarship for their participation.

“The Thurgood Marshall College Fund is incredibly proud to extend our relationship with Ally for the seventh year,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO. “Ally’s investment in the innovation and entrepreneurial talent at HBCUs highlights its commitment to empowering students to improve their socioeconomic standing—benefiting not only the students but also their communities.”

More than 460 students completed the application process for this year’s competition. Those chosen to compete hail from Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M College and Spelman College.

Mentors and team coaches from the Detroit business community including Ally executives, past Moguls in the Making participants and HBCU alumni donated their time to work with students, providing valuable perspective throughout the competition.