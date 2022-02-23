Hampton University the latest HBCU to receive bomb threat

By ALI SULLIVAN

HAMPTON — Hampton University went on lockdown after receiving a bomb threat Wednesday — the latest in a series of threats against historically Black colleges and universities across the country.

The threat was received at 8:46 a.m., Hampton University said in a statement. University police, along with local, state and federal agencies swept the campus Wednesday morning but found the threat to be unsubstantiated. Hampton police and fire units cleared the scene about 11:45 a.m., a police spokesperson said.Advertisement

Wednesday’s threat comes as dozens of HBCUs across the country have faced similar disruptions — including Norfolk State University, which was among those threatened on Jan. 4. Less than a month later, at least six HBCUs responded to bomb threats Jan. 31 — locking down their campuses, the Associated Press reported.

Altogether, 57 institutions have been targeted — including HBCUs, houses of worship and other-faith based and academic institutions — between Jan. 4 and Feb. 16, the FBI said in a Wednesday statement. The bomb threats have been made in phone calls, emails, instant messages and anonymous online posts, the bureau said.

No explosive devices related to the threats have been found, the agency said. Still, the threats “are intended to terrorize, intimidate, and harass students, faculty, and staff,” the American Historical Association said in a Tuesday statement.Advertisement

The association said the targeting is “part of a long history of attacks on institutions that serve the Black community — churches, schools, and civil rights organizations — as well as on the individual men, women, and children associated with these institutions.”