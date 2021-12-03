Hampton University to Celebrate the Graduates of the Class of 2020 & the Class of 2021 with a Special Ceremony

Hampton University is excited to welcome the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 back to our “Home by the Sea” to celebrate their academic accomplishments on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:30 am in the Hampton University Convocation Center. Distinguished Hampton alumnus and renown mayor of St. Louis, Missouri, Ms. Tishuara Jones as the keynote speaker to deliver a special message to the graduates in the celebration of their perseverance.

“Mayor Tishaura Jones is a shining example of what Hampton does every day: prepare the best and the brightest to lead our great nation and the world at large,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey. “Her message will be a memorable addition to a special day for our graduates and their families.”

Following the program, there will be a brief intermission. After intermission, the deans from each school will take the stage for a commemorative photo with each graduate from the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 as their name is called. In an effort to ensure the health and safety of all participants and attendees, proof of the COVID-19 vaccination will be required. Only graduates and their guests who have successfully pre-registered for the celebration will be granted entrance into the building. In order to gain entry, graduates and guests must have their tickets and a valid photo identification. Masks will be required and must be worn at all times, both inside and outside.

Jones, a native of St. Louis and daughter of a former city comptroller, previously served as the city’s treasurer since 2013. Jones received her B.S. in Finance from Hampton University’s James T. George School of Business in 1994. Jones returned home upon graduation from Hampton University and received a Master of Health Administration degree from Saint Louis University College for Public Health in 2001. After working for Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital for two years, Jones entered politics and was appointed to the Democratic Party Central Committee for the eighth ward in St. Louis.

In 2008, she successfully ran for the Missouri House of Representatives, being elected to represent the 63rd district over independent candidate Nels Williams with 85.4 percent of the vote. After running unopposed for re-election to the House in 2010, Jones ran for St. Louis Treasurer for the first time in 2012 and won the general election with 77.9 percent of the vote. She was re-elected as treasurer in 2016 and 2020.

The Celebration program will be live-streamed at media.hamptonu.edu.