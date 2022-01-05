Hampton University to Host a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Holland Hall January 8th

Hampton University (HU) will hold a vaccination clinic from 9 AM to 4:30 PM, Saturday, January 8, in the campus’ Holland Hall gymnasium, located directly across the parking lot from the Hampton University Convocation Center, for citizens ages 5 and up. First, second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine (ages 12 and up), first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine (ages 5 to 11), and only booster shots for the Moderna vaccine will be administered on-site.

“It has always been Hampton’s mission and responsibility to serve our local and regional community, we will continue to administer this much-needed life-saving vaccine to members of our campus community and the local community to combat this wave brought on by the Omicron variant,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President. “This clinic is crucial, as we continue moving forward in our fight to end this terrible virus. Hampton University is committed to prevention and keeping the campus community safe, informed, and healthy. The Hampton University Mobile Vaccination Clinic has successfully vaccinated more than 4,400 citizens across the Hampton Roads region, from ages five to 102, and has taken us another step toward ending the pandemic. I am pleased that our faculty, staff, and students continue to make an impact in the lives of our campus community and those we call our neighbors.”

The clinic will take place inside the Holland Hall gymnasium. Hampton University faculty, staff, students, and community members are encouraged to take advantage of this vaccination opportunity.

Dr. Michelle Penn-Marshall, Vice President for Research is the event organizer. Dr. Aviance Lewis, HU’s Community Vaccination Coordinator serves as clinic lead. Additionally, faculty, staff, and students from the Schools of Pharmacy and Nursing will be on-site to assist.

Hampton University’s effort to provide the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to its faculty, staff, students, and community members is another example of the institution doing its part to serve the region and help combat the deadly coronavirus. On March 1, 2021, Hampton University unveiled its new mobile testing and vaccination unit that provides COVID-19 screenings and vaccinations to citizens in underserved areas of Hampton Roads. HU has been extremely active in the Hampton Roads Community. Hampton University has hosted several community COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics through partnerships with the Hispanic Resource Center of Coastal Virginia, St. Marks Missionary Baptist Church, the Virginia Department of Health as well as Riverside Health Systems. The Hampton University Mobile Health Unit to date has successfully vaccinated more than 4,440 Hampton Roads residents, ranging from 5 to 102 years of age.

In December of 2020, Dr. Harvey and other local leaders received the COVID-19 vaccine to publicly support taking the vaccine and encourage the African American community to take it as well.

To schedule an appointment, please click the appropriate registration link below. While walk-ups will be accepted, pre-registration is recommended. Anyone receiving a 2nd dose or a booster must