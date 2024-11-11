HU: to host United Airlines’ “United on the Yard,” Event Featuring an Engaging Discussion with Students

Hampton, VA – Hampton University will welcome United Airlines and members of the “Hampton Six” – a group of six distinguished African American pilots from Hampton University — for a special event, “United on the Yard,” focusing on the evolving trends in the aviation industry and the significant workforce opportunities available to students.

The daylong visit, scheduled for Thursday, November 14 at the Student Center on campus, will focus on the industry’s evolving needs, the expanding demand for skilled professionals, and how Hampton University, alongside Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), is poised to play a crucial role in meeting those demands.

The “Hampton Six” are graduates of Hampton University’s aviation program who have gone on to achieve significant success in the aviation industry, making history as trailblazers for diversity and inclusion within the field. They represent the growing presence of Black professionals in an industry historically underrepresented by people of color. This gathering will provide a platform to highlight their accomplishments and the impact of HBCUs in shaping the future of aviation.

The aviation industry is projected to require more than 350,000 new aviation professionals by 2032, including pilots, technicians, and engineers, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). With the industry recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines such as United are particularly focused on rebuilding their workforce to address shortages in both skilled labor and leadership positions. According to a report from the Aviation Technician Education Council highlights a need for over 19,000 aviation technicians to keep pace with demand.

“As we look to the future of the aviation industry, it’s clear that workforce development must be a central priority,” said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. “Hampton University, as part of the greater network of over 100 HBCUs, is committed to preparing students to enter high-demand fields like aviation, where they can contribute to innovation and leadership in the industry. The collaboration between Hampton and United Airlines demonstrates our shared commitment to diversity, excellence, and preparing the next generation of aviation professionals.”

Hampton University is uniquely positioned to support the growth of the aviation sector through its robust educational programs, including those in STEM, business, and aviation-related fields. HBCUs across the country are making significant strides in helping to diversify the aviation workforce, with studies showing that Black students represent only 2% of the total U.S. pilot population. United Airlines’ focus on expanding opportunities for diverse talent aligns with its broader commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The program will include an interactive session with students from Hampton University’s aviation and STEM programs, providing insights into the airline industry and career pathways at United Airlines. The event will also include networking opportunities and discussions on how HBCUs can continue to enhance their programs to meet the workforce demands of the aviation sector.

Elevating Hampton Excellence

Hampton University's strategic initiative is aimed at fostering a culture of academic rigor, innovation, and community engagement. Rooted in the University's commitment to excellence, this 10-year plan seeks to enhance educational offerings, expand research opportunities, and empower students to become leaders in their fields. Through innovative programs, commitment to producing groundbreaking research, collaboration with industry partners, and a focus on social mobility, Elevating Hampton Excellence strives to create an inclusive environment where all students can thrive. This initiative embodies Hampton's mission to transform lives, uplift communities, and elevate the collective potential of its students, faculty, and alumni.