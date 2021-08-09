Hampton University to Pay the Outstanding Balances of Continuing Undergraduate Students

HAMPTON, Va. (August 5, 2021) – Recognizing that many Hampton University students and their families have experienced financial hardships due to the pandemic, Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President, has announced the University is providing assistance to its returning students by utilizing funds received from the Federal Relief Act. Hampton University will pay the outstanding balances owed by continuing undergraduate students who were enrolled at the end of Spring 2021.

“It is our hope that these funds will assist our students in continuing their Hampton experience and enjoying a seamless transition back to campus, “ said Dr. Harvey. “All of us have been through a horrendous experience over the last year and a half as we adjusted to living in the midst of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the entire pandemic, Hampton University has remained steadfast in making decisions based on what we believed to be in the best interest of our students, faculty, and staff. We always put the health and safety of the entire Hampton community above all else. Although we are not out of the woods yet, things are much better than they were during the early days of the pandemic. We are excited to welcome students back to campus for the 2021-2022 academic year.”



Students who are eligible for this relief will receive correspondence which outlines the steps that they must take in order to have the funds applied to their account from Dean Angela Boyd.

This is the latest example of Hampton University assisting its student body financially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April of 2020, Dr. and Mrs. Harvey made a $100,000 matching donation of their own money to a $100,000 gift from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to provide each on-campus student $100 to assist with travel costs to retrieve their belongings from campus or to return to school in this fall. In May, Hampton University announced it is are providing each graduate in the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021, who has a federal student loan, the sum of $500 toward repayment of that loan. These payments were sent directly to the U.S. Department of Education loan servicer that was the holder of the student loan. Those students who did not have student loans were reimbursed their graduation fee of $150.