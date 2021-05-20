Hampton University to Provide Free Pfizer Vaccines and COVID-19 Testing May 20, 2021 at Surry High School

Hampton University (HU) will hold a vaccination testing clinic from 3 PM to 6 PM, this Thursday, May 20, at Surry County High School in Dendron, Virginia for citizens ages 12 through 17. The new, state-of-the-art Hampton University Mobile Health Unit (HUMHU) will be on-site to administer free doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Testing for COVID-19 using Real-Time Quantitative Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (qRT-PCR), considered by the Center for Disease Control to be the gold standard, will also be provided. Dr. Michelle Penn-Marshall, Vice President for Research, Mr. Giron Wooden, Jr. Assistant to the Superintendent for Operations and Infrastructure for Surry County Public Schools and Mr. Ray Phelps, Chief of Emergency Management, are organizing the event. Dr. Aviance Lewis, HUʼs Community Vaccination Coordinator, is serving as the clinic manager. Hampton University providing COVID-19 vaccinations and testing to attendees is another example of the institution doing its part to serve the region and help combat the deadly coronavirus. On March 1, Hampton University unveiled its new mobile testing and vaccination unit that provides COVID-19 screenings and vaccinations to citizens in underserved areas of Hampton Roads. HU has been extremely active in the Hampton Roads Community. Hampton University has hosted several community COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics through partnerships with the Hispanic Resource Center of Coastal Virginia, St. Marks Missionary Baptist Church, the Virginia Department of Health as well as Riverside Health System. To schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.vavax.org/ appointment/en/reg/0761705092