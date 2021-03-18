Hampton University to Provide Up to a Five Percent Raise to Annually Contracted Employees for 2021-2022 Academic Year

HAMPTON, Va. (March 18, 2021) —As the world continues to navigate through the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University’s President, is again expressing his heartfelt appreciation by providing up to a 5% raise to all employees with an annual contract for academic year 2021-2022.

“Over the last 12 months, Hampton University, the nation, and the world have been challenged like never before due to the COVID-19 pandemic,’” said Dr. Harvey. “Despite all that has been going on, Hampton has done well with our fundraising, fueled by the $30 million gift from Ms. MacKenzie Scott. Because of her gift and others, we have been able to enhance student housing, academic buildings, athletic facilities, establish additional student scholarships, implement emergency funds for faculty, students and staff, as well as upgrade our technological infrastructure. We also recognize that everyone has experienced some level of stress, anxiety, and uncertainty during this time. Again, I would like to thank members of the Hampton family who have responded to these challenges in a terrific fashion. It is our hope that this increase will be of assistance to you in the future.”

This is the third example of Hampton University assisting its workforce in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the onset of the pandemic, it was announced that annual faculty and staff raises would not occur. However, due to the charitable gifts that Hampton has received from others during these trying times, Dr. Harvey reversed that decision and gave all faculty and staff a 2% pay increase, effective January 1, 2021, as well as and a $200 Christmas bonus and a $25 gift for the much anticipated and celebrated annual turkey give-a-way. Dr. Harvey announced in February the distribution of bonus checks to select members of the Hampton University workforce. Based on current employees’ annual salaries ($50,000 or less), specific individuals received either a $125 or $250 bonus.

