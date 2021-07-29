Hampton University to Raise Campus Minimum Wage to $13.00 Per Hour

HAMPTON, Va. (July 30, 2021) — As Hampton University prepares for what it hopes to be a “traditional” academic year, Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University’s President, is recognizing the hard work of the university’s hourly employees by increasing the campus minimum wage to $13.00 per hour, as of July 1, 2021.

“Increasing the University’s minimum wage is Hampton’s way of continuing to thank everyone for their good work and supporting them during these difficult times,” said Dr. Harvey. “It is our hope that this increase will be of assistance to our hourly employees.”

This is the latest example of Hampton University assisting its workforce in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the onset of the pandemic, it was announced that annual faculty and staff raises would not occur. However, due to the charitable gifts that Hampton has received from others during these trying times, Dr. Harvey reversed that decision and gave all faculty and staff a 2% pay increase, effective January 1, 2021, as well as a $200 Christmas bonus and a $25 gift for the much anticipated and celebrated annual turkey give-a-way. Dr. Harvey announced in February the distribution of bonus checks to select members of the Hampton University workforce. Based on current employees’ annual salaries ($50,000 or less), specific individuals received either a $125 or $250 bonus. In March, Dr. Harvey announced an additional raise of up to 5% to all employees with an annual contract for the 2021-2022 academic year. Previously, the University increased its minimum wage on July 1, 2019, to $10.00 per hour and to $12.00 per hour on March 1, 2020. Hampton University’s minimum wage is $5.75 above the national minimum wage of $7.25 per hour and $3.50 above the Commonwealth of Virginia’s minimum wage of $9.50 per hour.