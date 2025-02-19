Hampton University Will Be Closed February 19-20 Due to Winter Weather

Hampton, VA – Due to an incoming winter storm expected to create hazardous conditions, Hampton University will be closed on February 19-20.

A major winter weather system is forecasted to bring a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet on Wednesday morning, with snow tapering off by Thursday afternoon. Forecasts indicate potential snow accumulation of 5-10+ inches, with ice accumulation of up to one-tenth of an inch. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, and travel may become dangerous. These conditions are expected to impact both our Wednesday and Thursday operations.

Campus Operations & Student Information

Classes Canceled: All classes are canceled during this closure.

Essential Personnel: Only essential personnel should report to campus.

Campus Events & Activities: All activities are canceled, except for a select number of events approved by the Administration. Students should consult with their advisors, event organizers and athletics coaches for any required exceptions.

Dining Services: The Dining Hall hours are unchanged. However, please monitor Thompson Hospitality's website for updates throughout this period.

Emergency & Campus Support

Maintenance Issues: Report any residence hall maintenance issues via the StarRez online housing portal.

Emergency Assistance: For emergencies, call 911 or 757-727-5666.

Stay Informed with the Pirate Notification System (PNS)

Hampton University strongly encourages the Pirate community to sign up for the Pirate Notification System (PNS) for real-time updates on weather conditions, safety alerts, campus closures, and emergencies. PNS delivers alerts via email, text messages, and phone calls.

Sign up or update your information here: Everbridge Portal

Additional Updates & Official University Communications

For the latest campus updates, visit this page regularly and follow Hampton University’s official social media channels:

The Hampton University community is also encouraged to monitor local media outlets for additional weather-related updates. The University is actively following its inclement weather protocols in consultation with Commonwealth and federal agencies as conditions evolve.