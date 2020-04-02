Hampton VA -Food and other help available in Hampton for seniors, homeless, those in need

April 1, 2020 – Although city buildings may be closed to the public because of concerns about the coronavirus, the city and its partners continue to provide services to those in need. The Citizens’ Unity Commission recently finished a week-long drive to collect food, non-perishables and other items for seniors, children, and those in need. And on Friday, the Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula will hold a special mobile food bank in Hampton from 10 a.m.-noon at Darling Stadium, 4111 Victoria Blvd.

Hampton’s Department of Human Services, meanwhile, continues to work with and provide services to those in need, including the city’s homeless population. Workers go out every week to engage with the homeless members of our community and to encourage them to take advantage of the programs and resources that are available. You can reach Hampton’s Department of Human Services (social services) at 757-727-1800. Or, go online.

The city is also a member of the Greater Peninsula Homelessness Consortium, an organization dedicated to addressing the regional issue of homelessness. Anyone who needs assistance is encouraged to call the Housing Crisis Hotline at 757- 587-4202. This number is a single point of contact where individuals are screened for all available programs and resources.

Hampton Roads Ecumenical Lodgings and Provisions, Inc., or H.E.L.P., an organization dedicated to providing shelter, health care and support to those in need, is providing showers for the homeless to promote the hygiene that is so critical in addressing this virus. H.E.L.P. also provides food for the homeless and the H.E.L.P. food pantry is operating as a delivery services for those in need who sign up for assistance. For more information, visit www.helphampton.org.

These are just some of the many organizations working with the city, Hampton seniors and those in need.