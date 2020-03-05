Hampton will have special 2020 Census kick-off event on March 14 at Peninsula Town Center

March 4, 2020 – Count me in, Hampton! That’s the theme for a special Census kick-off on Saturday, March 14, at the Town Square in Peninsula Town Center, 1620 Merchant Lane.

Starting on April 1 (Census Awareness Day) The U.S. Census Bureau will begin a massive count of the nation’s population. The 2020 Census results will help determine how billions of dollars in federal money is spent on schools, roads, and other public services nationally and locally. The Census count also helps Hampton prepare to meet transportation and emergency readiness needs, and determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives. In addition, many community service organizations receive funding and support based on Census results.

Estimates are that every person not counted in the Census is a loss of $20,000 over the next 10 years. The March 14 kick-off will be an afternoon of fun and celebration, including entertainment, raffles, music, and games. Most importantly, you can get information on how you can get involved in the census. go online to learn more about the 2020 Census and key dates in the count. Visit www.hampton.gov/cernsus to learn more bout the 2020 Census in Hampton.