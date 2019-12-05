Hampton woman quietly wins $400,000 playing Monopoly Multiplier She takes top prize in Virginia Lottery game

If you had been nearby when Maria Johnson<

http://video.valottery.com/pictures/mariajohnson.jpg> won $400,000 from the Virginia Lottery, you probably wouldn't have known. The Hampton woman saw that her ticket was a winner, signed the back of the ticket, and quietly walked out of the store. She bought her winning Monopoly Multiplier<https://valottery.com/scratchers/1922> ticket at Kroger, located at 2190 Coliseum Drive in Hampton. The retired U. S. Army veteran then had to wait through the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend for Virginia Lottery offices to open on Monday morning so that she could redeem the ticket. "I couldn't sleep the first night," she said. "So, I called my family in West Virginia and told them they had to come!" Monopoly Multiplier is one of dozens of games available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 to $400,000. The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 1,836,000. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.04. This is the third top prize claimed in this game, which means one more $400,000 ticket remains unclaimed. The Virginia Lottery<http://www.valottery.com/> is good fun for a great cause. Ms. Johnson lives in Hampton, which received more than $15.6 million in Lottery funds for K-12 public education in Fiscal Year 2019. For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery's Giving Back page<https://www.valottery.com/playingmatters/givingback?newsrelease=yes>. The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia's K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated a record $650 million for Virginia's public schools in Fiscal Year 2019. An additional $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes was deposited in the Virginia Literary Fund in FY19, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades. For more info, visit our website<

