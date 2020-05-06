Hampton Works with Local Restaurant and Charity to Feed Senior Citizens

By City of Hampton, VA

May 5, 2020 – The City of Hampton is working with a local restaurant and the charity World Central Kitchen to provide fresh meals for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis. Last week, Mayor Donnie Tuck, City Manager Mary Bunting and Human Services Director Wanda Rogers joined support staff and volunteers in launching the first delivery of meals prepared at the Grey Goose Restaurant in Hampton to nearly 150 elderly people.



Founded by Washington, D.C. chef Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen is a charity that has helped people in need from Puerto Rico to Indonesia and Mexico. World Central Kitchen’s ChefsForAmerica program has served more than 3 million meals to vulnerable communities, frontline healthcare workers and others. The ChefsForAmerica program provides jobs for local restaurant staff and meals for those in need. Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams recently partnered with World Central Kitchen to help feed people in Hampton Roads.



The program will continue to serve Hampton residents every Tuesday and Thursday as the need persist. Volunteers are needed, so if you can help please contact Allison Nelson, volunteer services manager for Hampton’s Department of Social Services, at anelson@hampton.gov. For more information, contact Wanda Rogers, Hampton’s director of Human Services, at 757-727-1800, or email wrogers@hampton.gov.