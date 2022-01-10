Happy New Year!!

Campus Safety and Resiliency Cluster Resource Page Now Available!

DHS and its partners at every level of government and in communities across the country have redoubled our efforts to continue enhancing school safety and security. CISA’s School Safety and Security webpage offers a starting place for resources and tools related to school safety and security. Learn more and check out their webpage: Campus Safety and Resiliency Cluster Resource Page



The State of U.S. Science and Engineering, January 18, 2022!

The National Science Board will publish The State of U.S. Science and Engineering on January 18, 2022.

Part of NSB’s congressionally mandated Science & Engineering Indicators, the report summarizes data on K-12 science and math education, higher education in science and engineering, the Labor Force, R&D, production and trade, innovation, and more. Speakers will highlight key trends and their implications for the country – including what is needed to ensure that the U.S. has the science and engineering workforce it needs to compete globally – and will lay out areas for action for the U.S. to remain at the forefront of innovation. NSB is the policy making body of the National Science Foundation (NSF) and an independent advisor to the President and Congress.

Register here: https://nsf.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_z57pOawdS32p5QC_iuirSA



January 20, 2022 12:30 pm. – 1:30pm EST

Please submit requests for accessibility accommodations to Nadine Lymn nlymn@nsf.gov.



HBCU Tax Preparation SessionOn January 25, 2022 from 4-5PM, EST, The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity through HBCU’s federal agency partner, the Internal Revenue Service, will be hosting a session to teach HBCU students the ins and outs of filing their taxes.

About this event

Join the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans (WHIEEAA) and the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (WHIHBCU) for our upcoming session to teach HBCU students the ins and outs of filing their taxes. The session will also discuss ways that your HBCU can offer free income tax preparation to students and the community on campus.

To register, please visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hbcu-tax-preparation-registration-220781061097



Broadband Grant Programs Public Virtual Listening SessionsNTIA will host broadband grant program public virtual listening sessions in connection with the five new broadband grant programs authorized and funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act: The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program; the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program; and the Digital Equity Act Programs, which include the State Digital Equity Planning Grant Program, State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program, and Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program. These public virtual listening sessions are designed to collect stakeholder input to help inform program development and implementation.

NTIA will hold the public virtual listening sessions based on the following schedule:

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Broadband Programs Public Virtual Listening Session #2: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 2:30–4:00 p.m. ET;Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Broadband Programs Public Virtual Listening Session #3: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 2:30–4:00 p.m. ET;Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Broadband Programs Public Virtual Listening Session #4: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 2:30–4:00 p.m. ET; andInfrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Broadband Programs Public Virtual Listening Session #5: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 2:30–4:00 p.m. ET.These listening sessions will be hosted via NTIA’s virtual platform and conducted as a live public listening session. NTIA will post the registration information on its BroadbandUSA website .

Federal Register Notice: Broadband Grant Programs Public Virtual Listening Sessions

