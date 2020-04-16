Harry’s Donates $1 million in Shaving Supplies to Help Medical Workers Stay Safe During COVID-19

As many medical professionals are displaced, and men need to be clean-shaven so that N95 masks fit the face properly, donated shaving supplies will help keep those on the front lines safe and cared for during COVID-19

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Harry’s today announced a $1 million donation of shaving supplies to hospitals in New York City and around the country.

In partnership with the office of the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, $500,000 in shaving supplies will be distributed to the 11 public hospitals across New York City, which continues to be the center of the pandemic in the US. Another $500,000 in Harry’s shaving supplies will be made available to hospitals across the U.S. Hospitals in need can submit requests for Harry’s product by reaching out to covidsupport@harrys.com.

As the pandemic has worsened over the last few weeks, shaving and grooming have taken on new importance. Per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), medical workers on the frontlines must remain clean-shaven in order for their N95 masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) to properly protect them from contracting COVID-19 (link here to CDC guidance). Many medical professionals are working long hours to care for the influx of patients, and in order to protect their own families, many do not return home. Grooming and personal care products are thus desperately needed at hospitals, and Harry’s hopes that this commitment will help serve that need.

“New York City has always been home to Harry’s. The medical professionals on the front lines are true heroes, and it’s our duty to do what we can to support them in our city and across the country. We’ve heard loud and clear from healthcare professionals that there is a need for our products, and we want to help meet that need,” said Harry’s co-founder and co-CEO Jeff Raider.

Harry’s is also encouraging anyone struggling with mental health challenges during this time to seek help by reaching out toCrisis Text Line, a long-term Harry’s partner that provides 24/7, free, confidential support via text. Those in need can speak to a Crisis Counselor by texting FEEL to 741741. Crisis Text Line recently launchedFor the Frontlines, to support workers on the frontlines dealing with anxiety, stress, fear, isolation, or other difficult emotions during coronavirus with free crisis counseling.

Harry’s relationship with Crisis Text Line is part of their goal to help 500,000 men get access to better mental health care by 2021. See here for more information about Harry’s ongoing mental health efforts.