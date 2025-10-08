Harvest of Jazz at Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church
Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church in Newport News will host its annual Jazz Vespers service, “Harvest of Jazz,” on Sunday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. This year’s event celebrates the church’s 133rd anniversary and will feature acclaimed saxophonist Martin Blockson and Friends.
Event Details:
- Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 19 | 4 p.m.
- Location: Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, 830 25th St.
- Admission: Free (Goodwill offering to support the Music & Arts Ministry)
The church invites members, neighbors, and music lovers across Hampton Roads to experience this uplifting evening of music and fellowship.