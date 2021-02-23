HBCU African American History Event Remembers the Past and Prepares for the Future

It is once again time for us to celebrate Black History Month, and appreciate the countless contributions the African Americans have made to education, science, finance, and all aspects of life as we know it. Join The HBCU Advocate and many others while we celebrate Black History Month and attend our African American History Month Virtual Lunchtime Series. The series is a 4-day event, from 12 PM to 1 PM from February 23 – February 26th and will be hosted by Shelli Boone, an actress who recently appeared on NCIS and previously Saints & Sinners, Crossover and Grey’s Anatomy. Boone is also a graduate of Hampton University.



Connect with representatives from various companies, like IBM, Wells Fargo, Robinhood, and Novant Health as they recap important events in Black History. Some of the guest speakers include Manager of Digital and Advocacy communications at IBM Brandi Boatner, HBCU Strategist Valinda Scarboro Kennedy at IBM, Relationship Manager and Talent Acquisition Strategist at Wells Fargo Dewey Norwood, Senior Content Strategist – Options Denver Louis at Robinhood, The HBCU Advocate founder Angela Jones and many more. The discussion topics for the series include HBCU History, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Career Readiness, and Financial literacy.



“We are thrilled that we can bring our HBCU family together to celebrate African American History Month virtually this year. During these uncertain times, there is still so much to celebrate and remember, as we lean into a promising future for HBCUs and their graduates,” said Jones. The event is free and open to the public, you can sign up to attend the event at https://aahistoryseries.splashthat.com/. If you are a current student of or have already graduated from an HBCU, you can upload your resume for potential employers.

###