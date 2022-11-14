HBCU Announcements

By: U.S. Department of Education
|Purdue UniversityAttention – Instructors Who Teach University-Level Engineering Students!Want to earn $1750 to (1) develop and implement an entrepreneurially minded, bio-inspired, and STEAM-focused class project, and (2) disseminate findings through a conference publication?Apply Here: PurduePD.comApplication Deadline: Nov 28, 2022When: Spring 2023Facilitators: Nathalie Duval-Couetil, Karoline Jarr, PhD, Katey Shirey, PhD, and Lisa Bosman, PhDPlease share with colleagues!
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation2022-2023 FDIC Academic Challenge– Nov. 18 deadline for written submissions.The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) encourages teams of HBCU students to participate in the 2022-2023 FDIC Academic Challenge on The Impacts of Higher Interest Rates on the Banking Sector. The deadline for first-round written submissions is Nov. 18, 2022.Review competition information on the FDIC Academic ChallengeRegister for Academic Challenge notifications here.Send any questions to AcademicChallenge@fdic.gov.We are excited to receive team submissions from HBCUs and other colleges and universities across the nation.