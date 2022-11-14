HBCU Announcements

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation2022-2023 FDIC Academic Challenge– Nov. 18 deadline for written submissions.The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) encourages teams of HBCU students to participate in the 2022-2023 FDIC Academic Challenge on The Impacts of Higher Interest Rates on the Banking Sector. The deadline for first-round written submissions is Nov. 18, 2022.Review competition information on the FDIC Academic ChallengeRegister for Academic Challenge notifications here.Send any questions to AcademicChallenge@fdic.gov.We are excited to receive team submissions from HBCUs and other colleges and universities across the nation.