Administration Education Events National 

HBCU Announcements

HRM Staff , , , ,

By: U.S. Department of Education

Purdue UniversityAttention – Instructors Who Teach University-Level Engineering Students!Want to earn $1750 to (1) develop and implement an entrepreneurially minded, bio-inspired, and STEAM-focused class project, and (2) disseminate findings through a conference publication?Apply Here: PurduePD.comApplication Deadline: Nov 28, 2022When: Spring 2023Facilitators: Nathalie Duval-CouetilKaroline Jarr, PhDKatey Shirey, PhD, and Lisa Bosman, PhDPlease share with colleagues!
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation2022-2023 FDIC Academic Challenge– Nov. 18 deadline for written submissions.The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) encourages teams of HBCU students to participate in the 2022-2023 FDIC Academic Challenge on The Impacts of Higher Interest Rates on the Banking Sector.  The deadline for first-round written submissions is Nov. 18, 2022.Review competition information on the FDIC Academic ChallengeRegister for Academic Challenge notifications here.Send any questions to AcademicChallenge@fdic.gov.We are excited to receive team submissions from HBCUs and other colleges and universities across the nation.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Sign up for full access to Hampton Roads Messenger for free.