By: HRM Staff

Advancing clean energy programming, opportunities, and connections for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The HBCU Advocate’s founder Angela Jones speaks with Terrence Mosley of the U.S. Department of Energy about the upcoming clean education prize for HBCUs.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is launching the HBCU Clean Energy Education Prize to help develop advanced clean energy programming opportunities and connections for HBCUs across the United States. The prize focuses on three primary goals:

Inspire K-12 and community college students to engage with and learn about clean energy subjects through HBCU-hosted educational programs. Initiate partnerships between HBCUs and other universities with proven clean energy focused programs to build new cross-university degree and certificate programs. Integrate and build programming between university and industry partners to advance career opportunities for HBCU students in the clean energy space.

The prize aims to help HBCUs achieve these goals through two distinct prize tracks, the Inspire Track and the Partnerships Track. The Inspire Track is open and more details on the Partnerships Track will follow. HBCUs of all sizes are invited to apply to help foster the next generation of the clean energy workforce.

If you would like to register for the event, go to https://www.herox.com/hbcu for more information.