HBCU Events!
By: U.S. Department of Education
Upcoming Virtual Opportunities
- March 9-11, 2022 – National Environmental Justice Conference and Training Program is. Register HERE: https://thenejc.org/program/
- March 31, 2022 – Alabama State University Spring 2022 Virtual Career Fair (All Majors) – https://app.joinhandshake.com/edu/career_fairs/31078/invite.
- FDA Scientific Conference Grant – https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/pa-files/PAR-19-306.html. Additional information – https://www.fda.gov/federal-state-local-tribal-and-territorial-officials/grants-and-cooperative-agreements/scientific-conference-grant-program.
|U.S. Department of Education2022 Ronald E. McNair Post baccalaureate Achievement (McNair) Program (Pre-Application Webinar)
In preparation for the fiscal year (FY) 2022 Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement (McNair) Program competition, the Student Service Division will conduct 10 pre-application webinars. The webinars will take place starting March 7, 2022 through March 11, 2022. The webinars will be conducted virtually at 10:00 a.m. eastern time and again at 2:00 p.m. eastern time each day.
Registration for the webinars and access to the webinars is available at the following link:
https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_kdsaZIziT1yUBBVDydfGawThis registration link will allow you to select the session(s) you would like to join. Once registered, you will be provided unique links to join your selected sessions.
In addition, the U.S. Department of Education will host two webinars on the mechanics of the application submittal process. These sessions have been specifically designed to provide information on how to submit the application using Grants.gov and other submission tips. Additional information will be forthcoming on accessing these sessions.
|Federal Aviation AdministrationJoin the FAA for Women’s History Month events as we continue to build the future of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility at the FAA!
Tuesday, March 1 – Breaking Barriers: Building a Foundation of Hope for the Next Generation 2:00pm – 3:00pm Eastern Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/lFHScafZyWw
Join us as we celebrate Women’s History Month by highlighting female astronauts and others in space exploration. These powerhouse women will be talking about their backgrounds and how they reached their dreams in aerospace.
Wednesday, March 2 – Why Should I Work for the FAA? 2:00pm – 3:00pm Eastern YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/dWZSuIwS9rU
Working for FAA is not only exciting because of our influence on aviation and aerospace, but we offer great benefits like career development programs, child care subsidy, flex spending, tuition reimbursement, and much more! Join us as we share with you “Why You Should Work for the FAA”. Join us and bring your children, students, or anyone that you want to shape the aerospace of tomorrow.
Thursday, March 3 – How to Create Diversity in Women’s Leadership 2:00pm – 3:00pm Eastern Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/w96fdho72fU
This will be an engaging conversation with dynamic women who lead in various functions and at varying levels across the FAA.
Join us and get inspired by these women of action, who break glass ceilings, create a more inclusive, creative, and innovative environment for not just their employees, but for everyone in the aerospace community.
Monday, March 7 – FAA Virtual Career Fair 11:00am to 3:00pm Eastern Learn more and register to reserve your spot
Explore career opportunities in the fields of Engineering, Information Technology, Aviation Safety and many others. Please share this opportunity!
Wednesday, March 23 – Words Matter: Creating Inclusive Language in Aerospace 2:00pm – 3:00pm Eastern Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/Vv614y7R4uM
Virtual Mock Interviews: Practice Makes Perfect
Learn how to succeed in behavior based interviews. Practice live interviews with FAA hiring managers for all FAA positions.
As with every skill, talent, and expertise, the more you do it, the better you will be at it. Yes, practice makes perfect—particularly with job interviews. Let us help you formulate smart answers and show you how to turn your weak spots into strengths.
If you require reasonable accommodations or have additional questions, contact us via e-mail outreach@faa.gov.
Wednesday, March 9 – Session focused on technical positions 2:00pm – 4:00pm EasternThursday, March 10 – Session focused on support positions 2:00pm – 4:00pm EasternTuesday, March 15 – Session focused on accessibilityThis event will focus on accessibility hiring for Persons with Disabilities and Persons with Targeted Disabilities. 2:00pm – 4:00pm Eastern
Zoom Webinar Details for all sessions https://faavideo.zoomgov.com/j/16012995696 Passcode: GIOIA
|Internal Revenue ServiceDuring the month of March 2022, several divisions from the Internal Revenue Service (including W&I, SBSE, LB&I, IT, RAAS, TAS, Appeals, Chief Counsel, TEGE, HCO) will be hosting information sessions every Thursday highlighting different IRS positions each session, which we anticipate multiple openings nationwide in FY2022.
To register for one of these sessions, please see the attached or RSVP using one of the links below. Please note that capacity is limited for these sessions, so we advise you to register early. Sessions will be held via Zoom, every Thursday from 4:00pm to 6:00pm Eastern Standard Time to discuss the following positions:
Date and Times
Title
Registration link
March 10, 2022 @4:00
IRS information sessions for HBCUs & Alumni-IT, legal & criminal investigation careers
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262605509147
March 17, 2022 @4:00
IRS information session for HBCUs & Alumni- HR & Business Administration careers
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262653643117
March 24, 2022 @4:00
IRS information session for HBCUs and Alumni about STEM careers
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262683432217
March 29, 2022 @4:00
IRS information session for HBCUs & Alumni-Tax Compliance & Appeals careers
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262732749727
March 31, 2022 @4:00
IRS information session for HBCUs & Alumni Hiring Process & Resume tips
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262767393347
Click here to learn more about our organization and some of our positions.