HBCU Events!

Federal Aviation AdministrationJoin the FAA for Women’s History Month events as we continue to build the future of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility at the FAA!

Tuesday, March 1 – Breaking Barriers: Building a Foundation of Hope for the Next Generation 2:00pm – 3:00pm Eastern Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/lFHScafZyWw

Join us as we celebrate Women’s History Month by highlighting female astronauts and others in space exploration. These powerhouse women will be talking about their backgrounds and how they reached their dreams in aerospace.

Wednesday, March 2 – Why Should I Work for the FAA? 2:00pm – 3:00pm Eastern YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/dWZSuIwS9rU

Working for FAA is not only exciting because of our influence on aviation and aerospace, but we offer great benefits like career development programs, child care subsidy, flex spending, tuition reimbursement, and much more! Join us as we share with you “Why You Should Work for the FAA”. Join us and bring your children, students, or anyone that you want to shape the aerospace of tomorrow.

Thursday, March 3 – How to Create Diversity in Women’s Leadership 2:00pm – 3:00pm Eastern Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/w96fdho72fU

This will be an engaging conversation with dynamic women who lead in various functions and at varying levels across the FAA.

Join us and get inspired by these women of action, who break glass ceilings, create a more inclusive, creative, and innovative environment for not just their employees, but for everyone in the aerospace community.

Monday, March 7 – FAA Virtual Career Fair 11:00am to 3:00pm Eastern Learn more and register to reserve your spot

Explore career opportunities in the fields of Engineering, Information Technology, Aviation Safety and many others. Please share this opportunity!

Wednesday, March 23 – Words Matter: Creating Inclusive Language in Aerospace 2:00pm – 3:00pm Eastern Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/Vv614y7R4uM

This will be an engaging conversation with dynamic women who lead in various functions and at varying levels across the FAA. Join us, get inspired, and connect with ladies of action, taking action to break glass ceilings, create a more inclusive, creative, and innovative environment for everyone in the aerospace community.

Virtual Mock Interviews: Practice Makes Perfect

Learn how to succeed in behavior based interviews. Practice live interviews with FAA hiring managers for all FAA positions.

As with every skill, talent, and expertise, the more you do it, the better you will be at it. Yes, practice makes perfect—particularly with job interviews. Let us help you formulate smart answers and show you how to turn your weak spots into strengths.

If you require reasonable accommodations or have additional questions, contact us via e-mail outreach@faa.gov.

Wednesday, March 9 – Session focused on technical positions 2:00pm – 4:00pm EasternThursday, March 10 – Session focused on support positions 2:00pm – 4:00pm EasternTuesday, March 15 – Session focused on accessibilityThis event will focus on accessibility hiring for Persons with Disabilities and Persons with Targeted Disabilities. 2:00pm – 4:00pm Eastern

Zoom Webinar Details for all sessions https://faavideo.zoomgov.com/j/16012995696 Passcode: GIOIA

