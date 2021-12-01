Digital Africa Partnership with DisneyExciting announcement on Digital Africa with US Aid, State Dept and Disney! In case you want to know more, please reach out to Lisa Blonder at US Aid.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Exciting new U.S. government partnership with the private sector and local partners! This week USAID, U.S. Department of State, The Walt Disney Company, and Kenyan-based, award-winning WildlifeDirect Inc announced a partnership to launch #NationalGeographicKidsAfrica – an educational entertainment television series, digital platform, and community outreach program designed to inspire youth, families, and communities to protect and conserve the world around them. #NationalGeographicKidsAfrica will be entirely produced in Africa by African filmmakers and experts to showcase the stories, leadership, and expertise of young conservationists and communities from across the continent. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the partnership in the heart of the Karura Forest in Nairobi, Kenya.

How do you create a strong partnership? With patience, perseverance, and an amazing team of champions. Thanks to Catherine Collins James Filippatos, Sajda Ouachtouki, Christine Camerer (Service), Paula Kahumbu, Trish Sewe, Lilly Bekele-Piper, SarahJean Harrison, Samira Gerin-Singh, Gaynor Korsten, Tracy-Ann van Rooyen, Harriet Allen, Mikala Lauridsen, Natalie Bailey, Kirstin Siex, Jared Stokes, Jenny Griesel, Arjun Tasker, Ken Lee and many more! Thanks for all you do!



