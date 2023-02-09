HBCU Student Opportunities!

By: U.S. Department of education
|2023 HBCU Scholar Recognition Program Application Now Available!The White House Initiative on Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Development through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (Initiative) is excited to announce our HBCU Scholar Recognition Program, a student recognition program designed to honor current HBCU students for their excellence, i.e., successfully preparing to compete for top opportunities that improve standards of living in their communities.We are looking for the best and brightest HBCU student leaders to participate in this prestigious program! This highly competitive recognition program is open to current HBCU students of all majors and classifications. Students accepted into the program will work with the Initiative for one academic school year and be immersed in an intensive experience working closely with one another and Initiative partners from wide range of disciplines.APPLICATION REQUIREMENTSONLY complete applications will be reviewed. Complete application consists of all fields of the application filled and supporting documents to include: a photo, resume, personal interest statement, letter of recommendation, and an unofficial transcript. Application MUST be signed/endorsed by the student applicant, their HBCU President/Chancellor or designated HBCU Faculty. View 2023 Application: 2023 HBCU Scholar Recognition ApplicationApplications must be to: HBCUscholars@ed.gov no later than COB March 31, 2023! LEARN MORE HERE: White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities
|Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF)’s 2023 Scholarships Applications are Now Open! Learn more about our available scholarships below:High School Junior & Senior ScholarshipCBC Spouses Essay ContestUndergraduate ScholarshipsAlly Financial Public PolicyCBC Spouses Education ScholarshipCBC Spouses Performing & Visual Arts ScholarshipsNREI HBCU ScholarshipStephen Feinberg Multi-Year Scholarship ProgramDoctoral/Graduate Studies ScholarshipsAlly Financial Law Multi-Year ScholarshipCBC Spouses Education ScholarshipCBC Spouses Performing Arts & Visual Arts ScholarshipsNREI HBCU ScholarshipStephen Feinberg Scholars Scholarship Program ProgramFor more information regarding scholarship qualifications and application closing dates, please visit cbcfinc.org/scholarships or email us at scholarships@cbcfinc.org.
|National Science FoundationThe National Science Foundation is hiring students for its paid summer internship opportunities!NSF supports U.S. researchers as they probe the unknown and seek to understand nature’s great mysteries. These pioneers generate new knowledge and discoveries that transform the understanding of the world, while also transforming modern society through technological innovations. Come join our talented and diverse workforce and help us keep NSF at the frontier of discovery!These are Student Trainee (Administrative) opportunities under the Internship Program component of the Pathways Program. Positions will be located in multiple offices across the Foundation. To apply, go to https://intern.usajobs.gov/job/700035000 before the announcement closes on February 10, 2023!Research Experiences for Undergraduates Site: Growing Entrepreneurially Minded Undergraduate Researchers with New Product Development in Applied Energy.Program details and application can be found here: www.PurdueREU.com. We will start reviewing applications Feb 28, 2023. This opportunity is for engineering and engineering technology students who:Want to earn $6000 during Summer 2023.Can commit 40 hours per week conducting research and entrepreneurship-related tasks.Can commit 10 weeks living full-time on the Purdue University campus.Want to learn about applied energy academic research and real-world customer discovery research. *Are engineering or engineering technology majors.*Are entering their junior or senior year.*Identify as a federally recognized underrepresented minority (URM).
|U.S. Department of TransportationDon’t Delay – Start Your Internship with FHWA Today!The Federal Highway Administration is hiring a Program Analyst Pathways Student Intern (GS-0399-04) in Washington, DC. To apply, visit: https://www.usajobs.gov/job/702199900 (open to U.S. Citizens). This announcement closes on 02/09/2023.FHWA provides stewardship over the construction, maintenance and preservation of the Nation’s highways, bridges, and tunnels. FHWA also conducts research and provides technical assistance to state and local agencies to improve safety, mobility, and to encourage innovation.
|Advisory Council on Historic PreservationWhat are you doing this summer? How about interning with the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, an independent federal agency solely focused on historic preservation? Find a new career path and help tell the full American story through historic places. Apply now for a variety of full and part-time paid virtual internships. Interns will work closely with ACHP staff on important projects. Deadline to apply is February 17. Details at https://www.achp.gov/internships.
|USDA Introduces an E-Application for the 1890 National Scholars ProgramThe USDA/1890 National Scholars Program is available to high school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors. Learn more and apply online at USDA/1890 National Scholars Program.The application deadline is Wednesday, March 15, 2023. For more information, contact 1890init@usda.gov.Learn more and apply online at USDA/1890 National Scholars Program.
|The USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement will host three webinars to present information and answer questions about the 1890 National Scholars Program. USDA Liaisons will present information on program eligibility, overview, award, fields of study and the selection process. The second portion of the webinar will be Q&A.Click the image displayed for more information!
|National Endowment for the HumanitiesVacancy Announcement – Pathways Interns Summer 2023. Open 1/26/2023 – 2/23/2023250 Applicant Cut Off, Chair’s Office, Congressional Affairs, Communications, andHumanities Programs – https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/702483400
|U.S. State Department Opens 2023 Application for the Foreign Affairs Information Technology Fellowship ProgramThe U.S. Department of State and The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars (TWC) announce the launch of the 2023 application cycle for the Foreign Affairs Information Technology (FAIT) Fellowship.As one of several high-profile U.S. Department of State diversity recruitment programs, the FAIT Fellowship seeks to attract top technology talent to the Foreign Service that reflects the diversity of the United States.Applications for the 2023 cohort of the FAIT Fellowship program are being accepted from September 12, 2022, through February 3, 2023. The FAIT Fellowship program values varied backgrounds, including ethnic, racial, gender, and geographic diversity. Members of minority groups underrepresented in the Foreign Service, women, and individuals with financial need are encouraged to apply.View the website at FAITFellowship.org for information about eligibility requirements, benefits, State Department requirements and more.
|Smithsonian Institution2023 Conservation Internship for Broadening Access (CIBA) Internship at the Smithsonian Institution. This internship program is focused on students from communities currently underrepresented in the museum conservation field. The CIBA offers opportunities for current or recent undergraduates to learn about museum conservation. During a 10-week summer program, CIBA interns are placed with mentors in a variety of conservation labs throughout the Smithsonian.The program supports interns by offering a stipend and paid housing during the internship. A relocation travel allowance may also be included as part of the internship award.2023 Timeline Application deadline: March 15 at 11:59PM ETApplicants notified by: April 1510-week internships begin: June 6*Internship ends: August 12*This is a cohort program so these tenure dates can’t be changed. All CIBA interns must be in residence for the entire tenure and participate full-time (at least 40 hours/week).Please see the link below for additional information and to apply for an internship.https://internships.si.edu/opportunity/conservation-internship-broadening-access-ciba
|The SmithsonianThe Smithsonian and its Smithsonian Affiliates, in collaboration with the Emerson Collective and the George Washington University, will offer the Leadership for Change Internship to rising college sophomores, juniors, and seniors who are committed to helping communities, are passionate about social justice, and are driven to accelerate positive impact in our world. Smithsonian Affiliations is committed to helping people across the globe understand the complexity and the nuances of our world by collaborating with a network of mission-aligned Affiliate organizations in this critical work.The Smithsonian Institution, the world’s largest museum, education, and research complex, and its network of Smithsonian Affiliates believe in the power of museums and cultural organizations to strengthen and transform our world. This change cannot happen without diversity—not just of race or ethnicity, but also of ideas, experience, and perspective. This internship provides an opportunity for students to use their dedication to social justice, combined with their skills and life experience, to support museums and cultural organizations in affecting change in our communities. Students will become museum advocates and explore new ways to bring museum content, resources, and expertise to communities near and far.There are two (2) types of internship opportunities with the Smithsonian in Summer 2023:Hybrid: 3 weeks onsite at a Smithsonian Affiliate; 5 weeks virtualIn Person: 8 weeks at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.Application deadline is February 27, 2023. More information here- https://affiliations.si.edu/internship-opportunities/Apply here- https://www.emersoncollective.com/programs/internships/ecyc/
|Student Trainee Positions Great Job Opportunities with DOLSOUTHEAST REGION1 vacancy: Birmingham, AL; Atlanta, GA; Jackson, MS; Charlotte, NCStudent Trainee (Admin/Analysis), GS-0399-05Salary Range: $37,696 – $49,009Closes: Friday, February 10, 2023Link to Apply MID-ATLANTIC REGION1 vacancy: Philadelphia, PAStudent Trainee (Admin/Analysis), GS-0399-05Salary Range: $41,365 – $53,780Closes: Thursday, February 9, 2023Link to Apply