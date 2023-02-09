HBCU Student Opportunities!

The SmithsonianThe Smithsonian and its Smithsonian Affiliates, in collaboration with the Emerson Collective and the George Washington University, will offer the Leadership for Change Internship to rising college sophomores, juniors, and seniors who are committed to helping communities, are passionate about social justice, and are driven to accelerate positive impact in our world. Smithsonian Affiliations is committed to helping people across the globe understand the complexity and the nuances of our world by collaborating with a network of mission-aligned Affiliate organizations in this critical work.The Smithsonian Institution, the world’s largest museum, education, and research complex, and its network of Smithsonian Affiliates believe in the power of museums and cultural organizations to strengthen and transform our world. This change cannot happen without diversity—not just of race or ethnicity, but also of ideas, experience, and perspective. This internship provides an opportunity for students to use their dedication to social justice, combined with their skills and life experience, to support museums and cultural organizations in affecting change in our communities. Students will become museum advocates and explore new ways to bring museum content, resources, and expertise to communities near and far.There are two (2) types of internship opportunities with the Smithsonian in Summer 2023:Hybrid: 3 weeks onsite at a Smithsonian Affiliate; 5 weeks virtualIn Person: 8 weeks at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.Application deadline is February 27, 2023. More information here- https://affiliations.si.edu/internship-opportunities/Apply here- https://www.emersoncollective.com/programs/internships/ecyc/