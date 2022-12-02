HCC Annual Christmas Marketplace Dec. 3

By: City of Newport News

The Hilton Christian Church Annual Christmas Marketplace will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 100 James River Drive in Newport News. This rain-or-shine family and pet-friendly outdoor event includes free food and hourly drawings for free Christmas gifts.

Located across from Auto Bell just off of Warwick Boulevard, the HCC Christmas Marketplace offers a variety of items for purchase from handmade crafts to homemade baked goods. Vendors include Paparazzi Jewelry, Color Street, Funnel Cakes, and See’s Candy. Plus, you can take your Insta-worthy family photos in front of the wonderful Christmas display.

For more information contact Susie Mowry at 757-870-7390 or leolamowry7240@aol.com.