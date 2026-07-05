Heat Advisory for the City of Norfolk

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the City of Norfolk, in effect from Sunday, July 5, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., with heat index 106 degrees expected.

The City of Norfolk has activated cooling centers to help residents and community members stay safe.

Cooling center locations and hours of operations:

Sunday, July 5

Open until 8 p.m.

Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library (111 W. Ocean View Ave.)

The Slover (235 E. Plume St.)

NOTE: The City of Norfolk will observe the Independence Day holiday on Friday, July 3, 2026. Administrative offices and many public facilities will be closed or operating on adjusted schedules.

Homeless Services

In response to the extreme heat warning, Norfolk’s homeless shelter, The Center (1050 Tidewater Dr.) is extending its drop-in hours for individuals experiencing homelessness, providing a safe, air-conditioned location during the extreme heat.

The Center drop-in hours on Sunday, July 5, are extended to 8 p.m.

If you see individuals in dangerous, unsafe conditions, please call Norfolk Police non-emergency at (757) 441-5610.

Avoiding Heat-Related Illnesses for People and Pets

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. In addition to avoiding being outside for long periods of time, City of Norfolk officials remind residents to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Check on your neighbors: Anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, but people aged 65 and older and very young children are more susceptible to the effects of high heat and humidity.

Anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, but people aged 65 and older and very young children are more susceptible to the effects of high heat and humidity. Drink plenty of water. It’s important to stay hydrated. Avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks.

It’s important to stay hydrated. Avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks. NEVER leave children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If you have to go outside, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and avoid strenuous activities. Wear sunscreen. Slow down and limit outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., the hottest time of day.

Keep an eye on pets! Keep pets indoors if possible. Offer pets extra water and be sure to place the water dish in a shaded area if outdoors. Make sure pets have a protected place where they can get away from the sun.

Keep pets indoors if possible. Offer pets extra water and be sure to place the water dish in a shaded area if outdoors. Make sure pets have a protected place where they can get away from the sun. Stay in the know! Get updated weather information online from the National Weather Service (NWS) at www.weather.gov/akq. You can also sign up for emergency alerts through Norfolk Alert.

Visit www.norfolk.gov/extremeheat for more information about heat-related illnesses, safety tips, cooling centers and additional resources.