Heating Assistance Available to Eligible Households

The Department of Human Services is now accepting applications for assistance with heating needs as part of the Virginia Energy Assistance Program. Eligible households can receive assistance with heating fuel costs, equipment repairs, equipment replacements, security deposits, and utility bills.

There are two components related to heating assistance in which individuals can apply. In order to qualify for crisis assistance, a household must be experiencing a heating emergency, such as: lack of heat, imminent utility cut-off and inoperable or unsafe heating equipment. To qualify for fuel assistance, the household applying must be responsible for the heating costs. Additionally, an applicant must be a resident of the locality in which the application is made, must have a heating expense and the household gross monthly income must not exceed established income limits.

A household can apply for heating assistance by:

Filing an application online at www.commonhelp.Virginia.gov

Calling the Enterprise Customer Service Center (call center) at 855-635-4370

Completing a paper application (crisis assistance/fuel assistance) and submitting it to the Newport News Department of Human Services in person

No interview is required but a worker may reach out to clarify information on the application, if needed. Fuel assistance applications are now being accepted until Nov. 11. Crisis assistance applications for equipment-related assistance and security deposits will be accepted Nov. 1 – Mar. 15, 2023. Heating fuel and utility bill applications will be accepted from Jan. 2, 2023 through Mar. 15, 2023. Assistance is based on the availability of funds.

For more information, Newport News residents can call the Department of Human Services at 757-926-6601.