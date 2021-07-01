Heavy Traffic, Large Crowds Expected for July Fourth Weekend

With good weather and most pandemic-related restrictions lifted, larger than normal crowds are expected to attend the Fourth of July Stars and Stripes Celebration at the Oceanfront this weekend. While plans for managing traffic are in place to ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike, everyone should expect traffic will be unusually heavy throughout much of the holiday weekend, especially on July 4.

People are encouraged to arrive early in the day to minimize traffic congestion. Visitors who arrive later in the afternoon or early evening should expect extremely slow-moving traffic as well as heavy pedestrian traffic and be advised that a modified traffic plan will be implemented. Starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, vehicles traveling eastbound on I‑264 may be redirected westbound at Parks Avenue. The eastbound exit at South Birdneck Road and the westbound exit at First Colonial Road will likely be closed. Routes to the resort area that will remain open include Shore Drive and Laskin Road. This traffic diversion may be in place until around 11:30 p.m.

In addition to the celebration at the oceanfront, a July Fourth fireworks show will be held at Mount Trashmore. Visitors should arrive early and expect traffic delays and heavy pedestrian traffic along Independence Boulevard, Edwin Drive, and South Boulevard. There is no charge for parking this year and on-site parking is limited. Edwin Drive will be closed to traffic once the parking lots are full.



Traffic on all of the approaches to these major event areas will be monitored, with an emphasis in ensuring efficient and safe travel and maintaining access for emergency vehicles responding to calls for service. Please note that stopping on the interstate to watch fireworks is not allowed; it is a safety hazard.

The City has partnered with WAZE to provide real-time traffic updates. For information about where to park, visit www.vbgov.com/parking or download one of our apps, including Passport Parking and VB Connect. These and other apps are available for free from Google Play or the Apple Store. Holiday parking restrictions for the Residential Parking Permit Program Area at the Oceanfront start July 2 at 6 p.m. and end July 6 at 6 a.m. The “Permit Parking Only” restrictions will be enforced 24 hours daily during this time. Please make sure all residential and employee permits have been updated to avoid receiving a citation. Vehicles found in violation may be towed at the owner’s expense. Only neighborhood residents and approved business employee parkers can park here during these restricted hours. For more information, please call 3-1-1.

Virginia Beach public safety officials also recently issued the reminder that fireworks are illegal in the City of Virginia Beach.

Check out our “Know Before You Go” tips regarding how to reach the beach, information on trolleys, parking, location of public restrooms and more, or contact the Visitor Information Center at 757-385-7873 (SURF).