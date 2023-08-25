Help Improve Connectivity in Hampton Roads

By: City of Newport News

The Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization’s (HRTPO) Regional Connectors Study is in its final phase. The study focuses on Hampton Roads connectivity through the lenses of congestion relief, economic vitality, resiliency, accessibility, and quality of life. The final plan will provide a long-term vision for connectivity improvements between the Peninsula and Southside, with recommendations for segment tiering and projects for further evaluation.

Review the current ideas for improving travel and connectivity in Hampton Roads and provide your suggestions before the end of the month via the HRTPO Online Open House.

